Mahhi Vij shares pic with Jay Bhanushali a day after announcing separation, clarifies cryptic posts are not about him

On January 4, Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced that they are parting ways after 16 years of being together. The two announced their decision with a joint statement on social media. Mahhi took to her Instagram Stories a day later, on January 5, after her recent posts went viral, and hit back at all the speculation about trouble in their relationship. Mahhi Vij shared a picture with Jay Bhanushali to clarify that her posts are not directed towards him.

What Mahhi said

Mahhi posted a selfie with Jay, both of them wearing face masks, and doing the peace sign. In the caption, she wrote, “Yeah this is us. For likes n comments, media can stoop to any level my stories are not for Jay... Stop making it dirty just like your journalism.”

Mahhi added, "Chalon logon ke b***s se nikal ke kuch toh mil raha media ko post karne ke liye cryptic post hahahaha... Kitne bure haal hai logon ke panties tak ke video daal dete hai. (They are finding something out of the four people to post about through cryptic posts. What a sorry state of affairs)." She then added selfies from her workout at the gym.

Mahhi via Instagram Stories.

Their statement on separation

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi took to Instagram and shared a statement which read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values.”

The actor asked for respect and kindness as he concluded, “We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They became foster parents to two kids- Rajveer and Khushi and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019.