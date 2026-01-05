Search
Mon, Jan 05, 2026
New Delhi oC

Mahhi Vij shares pic with Jay Bhanushali a day after announcing separation, clarifies cryptic posts are not about him

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 01:51 pm IST

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali announced that they are separating after 16 years of marriage, adding that there is no ‘negativity’ attached to the decision.

On January 4, Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announced that they are parting ways after 16 years of being together. The two announced their decision with a joint statement on social media. Mahhi took to her Instagram Stories a day later, on January 5, after her recent posts went viral, and hit back at all the speculation about trouble in their relationship.

Mahhi Vij shared a picture with Jay Bhanushali to clarify that her posts are not directed towards him.
Mahhi Vij shared a picture with Jay Bhanushali to clarify that her posts are not directed towards him.

What Mahhi said

Mahhi posted a selfie with Jay, both of them wearing face masks, and doing the peace sign. In the caption, she wrote, “Yeah this is us. For likes n comments, media can stoop to any level my stories are not for Jay... Stop making it dirty just like your journalism.”

Mahhi added, "Chalon logon ke b***s se nikal ke kuch toh mil raha media ko post karne ke liye cryptic post hahahaha... Kitne bure haal hai logon ke panties tak ke video daal dete hai. (They are finding something out of the four people to post about through cryptic posts. What a sorry state of affairs)." She then added selfies from her workout at the gym.

Mahhi via Instagram Stories.
Mahhi via Instagram Stories.

Their statement on separation

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi took to Instagram and shared a statement which read, “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness, and humanity have always been our guiding values.”

The actor asked for respect and kindness as he concluded, “We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love and kindness as we move forward.”

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010 in an intimate wedding ceremony. They became foster parents to two kids- Rajveer and Khushi and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Mahhi Vij shares pic with Jay Bhanushali a day after announcing separation, clarifies cryptic posts are not about him
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On