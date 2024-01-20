Making of Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Watch Hrithik Roshan's reaction after gorging on beetroot halwa, protein brownies after shoot

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have a glamorous screen presence in the Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch. Ahead of the film's release on January 25, the making video of the song has been dropped online, and it shows how Hrithik worked out between shots and then was showered with treats after the shoot. He wiped away all three bowls of beetroot halwa, protein brownies, and moong daal halwa within minutes after the shoot. Also read: Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone spark sizzling chemistry in new track Hrithik Roshan behind the scene of Ishq Jaisa Kuch.

Making of Ishq Jaisa Kuch

Sharing the making video on his Instagram Stories, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “My Ishq Jaisa moment with food.” The footage shows Hrithik working out between shots as he shoots for the song with co-star Deepika Padukone. The video ends with Hrithik being presented with a plate full of delicacies. After relishing them all while standing, he says before leaving, “santushti and tripti (satisfaction).”

The video also shows Fighter director Siddharth Anand talking about working with Hrithik and Deepika and praising them for their dedication. Choreographer Bosco calls the two “heavenly bodies” on screen.

Hrithik's diet for Fighter

Hrithik reportedly subscribed to a rigorous 14-month-long high-protein diet to get into the skin of his Fighter character, Patty. Hrithik's role of a fighter jet pilot required the actor to look lean, fit, and agile with a chiselled physique. Sources from the sets revealed, "Post the song's wrap, Hrithik's cook surprised him with his favourite healthy sweet dishes. He was served hand-made beetroot halwa, protein brownies, and moong daal halwa, all of which are Hrithik's favourite sweet treats. He swept clean all three boxes within minutes."

Earlier, Hrithik had talked about his fitness regime in a post shared while travelling to Italy for Ishq Jaisa Kuch's shoot. He had written, "Eating cold pre-packed home-cooked healthy meals while travelling for a shoot schedule is a sacrifice I choose to make. I'm hungry. But sometimes you gotta "stay hungry." Packed 6 boxes in my carry-on luggage. Each meal was around 130gm protein veggies. One meal every 3 hours."

Fighter marks the third collaboration between Siddharth Anand and Hrithik Roshan after War and Bang Bang. The film brings Hrithik and Deepika together on screen for the first time. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover.

