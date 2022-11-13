Marathi TV actor Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav killed in road accident in Kolhapur

32-year-old Marathi television actor Kalyani Kurale-Jadhav died in a road accident in Kolhapur on Saturday. According to the police, Kalyani, known for her appearance in the TV show Tujyhat Jeev Rangala, was on her motorcycle, which was hit by a concrete mixer tractor.

As per news agency PTI report, a police official said that Kalyani was was on her way home late Saturday evening when the accident took place near Halondi intersection on Sangli-Kolhapur highway. “She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A case has been filed against the tractor driver under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions,” the Kolhapur police official said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Kalyani has been detained, an Indian Express report quoted a police official as saying. An FIR has been registered at the Shiroli police station in Kolhapur and police investigation is underway.

Kalyani was a known face in the Marathi entertainment industry. She rose to fame with TV shows like Tujhyat Jeev Rangla and Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba. As per reports, she had recently opened a restaurant in Kolhapur where she would tend to customers herself. Very active on social media, she had posted on Instagram barely a few hours before her death.

She was born and brought up in Kolhapur and had moved to Pune for her acting career. She reportedly moved back during the pandemic and started her restaurant business recently in her hometown.

(With PTI inputs)

