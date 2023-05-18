Masked Singer Season 9 Finale unveils surprises: Medusa aka Bishop Briggs wins, fans express shock

In an exhilarating culmination to Season 9 of 'The Masked Singer,' British singer Bishop Briggs, masquerading as Medusa, emerged as the winner. The finale episode, aired on Fox on Wednesday, May 17, at 8 pm ET, saw an intense face-off between the two finalists, Medusa and Macaw. Season 9 of 'The Masked Singer,' British singer Bishop Briggs, masquerading as Medusa, emerged as the winner.

From being one of the inaugural performers of the season to being saved by the bell, Medusa's journey was fraught with suspense. Her final performances, which included a dramatic rendition of Sia's "Elastic Heart" and an energetic take on My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade," left audiences and judges alike captivated.

Macaw, who had consistently dominated later stages of the competition, rendered an emotional performance of James Bay’s "Hold Back the River," which judge Ken Jeong deemed the "strongest performance I have seen you do all season." Yet, in a surprising turn of events, Medusa outshone Macaw in the final round, where she kept the audience on their toes with her dynamic stage presence.

The unmasking of Medusa as Bishop Briggs was not the only surprise of the evening. When Macaw removed his mask, he was revealed to be David Archuleta, a Miami-born singer who gained fame as the runner-up on American Idol season 7. Despite his impressive performance in the finale, the trophy was claimed by Medusa, leading to a mixed reaction from fans.

While some viewers expressed shock and disappointment, alleging bias in the results, others celebrated the victory of the underdog. Medusa, having faced and overcome significant challenges throughout the season, including a thrilling semi-final against the Pentatonix group, proved that persistence and talent can indeed lead to triumph.

“MEDUSA DID NOT DESERVE TO WIN!!! Her singing sucked. It was freakin' rigged. Booooooooo”, tweeted Kimihiro Ichihara. ‘Masked Singer even created the ding dong bell to keep her on. Plus, one of the people who worked with #maskedsinger said Medusa was given the win in exchange for being contracted to sing the most that season....’ alleged twitter user with the name of Tresure.

Nevertheless, the finale of The Masked Singer Season 9 will be remembered not only for its unexpected results but also for its celebration of talent, suspense, and the joy of performance. As the curtain falls on this season, fans can only wait with bated breath for the next round of surprises in store.

