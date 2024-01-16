Matthew Perry honoured at Emmys with Charlie Puth's emotional cover of Friends theme song

Friends star Matthew Perry, who died unexpectedly in October last year, was honoured at the 75th Emmy Awards. During the grand event on Monday night, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth teamed up with country duo The War and Treaty to perform a stripped-down version of Friends theme song. Videos of the emotional cover took the internet by storm, touching the hearts of netizens across the world. An image of Matthew Perry in the background during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP)

Emmys' emotional tribute to Matthew Perry

During the In Memoriam segment of the prestigious award ceremony on January 15, Puth, alongside the husband-wife duo, delivered an emotional performance of the iconic sitcom's theme song. The segment began with the 32-year-old singer performing his hit song See You Again, followed by an acoustic cover of I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.

Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. Initially, the cause of his death was reported inconclusive due to pending toxicology reports. However, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed Perry died due to “acute effects of ketamine.”

In addition to Perry, a host of other celebrities who died in 2022 were honoured during the In Memoriam segment. Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers introduced the segment with a special tribute to late American screenwriter Norman Lear.

“We were part of a very unique family, not just the bunkers, but Norman Lear's extended family,” Reiner said. Andre Braugher, Barbara Walters, Bob Barker, Kirstie Alley, and Suzanne Somers were also among those honoured.

Fans react to emotional tribute to Matthew Perry

Following the Emmys' tribute to the late Friends star, fans flocked to social media to express their thoughts. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “Gone but not forgotten.” Another said, “Gone too soon.” One more fan wrote, “I still can't believe he is in there... So talented and young will be missed forever.” Yet another fan expressed, “We miss you, Matty.”