Is Ketamine drug that 'killed' Matthew Perry safe or fatal? Experts debunk myths

Did Matthew Perry overdose on Ketamine? Five more arrested in Ketamine, Viagra smuggling case

Was Matthew Perry on drugs and not sober? as claimed by a friend

Did doctors overprescribe Ketamine to Matthew Perry?

These are some questions intriguing his followers and fans ever since the autopsy report claimed Perry's death was due to "acute effects of ketamine". Other conditions that may have contributed to Perry's death, as listed by the autopsy include, "coronary artery disease [and] buprenorphrine effects." Also, "prescription medications and loose pills" were found at the residence, the report said. This clearly junks the views and claims that Perry wasn't sober.

Meanwhile, experts are now speaking out about the misconceptions surrounding the widely used drug that is also used by Elon Musk to fight depression

Ketamine not dangerous when used as prescribed

Recently Ketamine has emerged as a widely used anesthetic during surgical procedures for treatment-resistant depression.

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) describes ketamine as a "dissociative drug," which means it causes people to feel "separated or detached" from their bodies or physical surroundings.

While it is also used illegally as a recreational drug, experts say ketamine is generally not dangerous when used as prescribed.

"The concentration of ketamine found in Matthew Perry’s blood was sufficient to cause loss of consciousness and lack of responsiveness to external stimulation," Lewis Nelson, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of medical toxicology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

“This explains why he slipped under the water and did not awaken. Ketamine does not generally cause death from cardiac or respiratory effects, but rather from associated injury.”

However, experts who spoke to FoX News are also divided on their ruling as to how Ketamine may have led to Perry's death. Though there is unanimity on common myths surrounding the use of drug.

Myth No. 1 busted: Ketamine is FDA approved drug

Ketamine has been used for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and pain for more than 10 years. The Alcohol and Drug Foundation has described it as a "dissociative drug," which means it causes people to feel "separated or detached" from their bodies or physical surroundings.

The FDA approved ketamine for anesthesia in both humans and animals since 1970. Later in 2019 the drug was approved by FDA in 2019 as a medication for treatment-resistant depression.

"There are hundreds of studies showing it to be safe and effective in the outpatient setting," experts believe.

Myth No. 2 busted: Ketamine is moderately addictive for only long-term users

According to the American Addiction Centers website, Ketamine is "legally recognized as having the potential for abuse and for both psychological and physical dependence.

Even though experts believe it is a moderately addictive substance only long-term users develop a behavioral or psychological dependence. Physical dependence can occur, but usually the withdrawal signs are mild to moderate.

Myth No 3: Ketamine is a prescription drug

Ketamine should only be obtained and administered by a licensed and experienced medical doctor. It is advisable to consult a doctor to use Ketamine as it is generally safe when administered by trained health professionals in a medical setting. It is best delivered by the IV route.

Ketamine illegally obtained may be mixed with cocaine

When purchasing ketamine outside a doctor’s prescription, there is also the risk of receiving a tainted product mixed with cocaine or phencyclidine, experts have warned. These can produce strong cardiac effects of a very high blood pressure and pulse.

Myth No. 4 busted: Intranasal or micro-dosing is not safe for recreational use

When Ketamine is self-administered, there is a danger of exceeding safe limits and the total cumulative dose could end up being higher than a standard dose of a medically administered intravenous dose.

Micro dosing can also lead to "more aggressive drug-seeking" behaviors considering the "high" of taking the ketamine is paired with cues in the user’s environment.

Myth No. 5 busted: It’s not so difficult to kick the habit

Ketamine has a half-life of three to four hours, and most is eliminated by the body in a single day, hence, weaning it off ketamine is not too difficult. Gradual dose titrations of ketamine — in which the amounts are slowly increased or decreased — are recommended for starting and stopping the medication, the expert noted.

Dangers associated with Ketamine

Availability of the drug at home can lead to physical or psychological dependence. Another reason that makes it dangerous is if a patient uses it in large quantities one may put themselves at risk for accidents, such as falls or drownings. Ketamine if mixed with other drugs is also problematic.