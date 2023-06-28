Elon Musk uses Ketamine for depression? Shocking report ahead of preempted cage challenge with Mark Zuckerberg

In a surprising report by Wall Street Journal, it has been alleged that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk incorporates small doses of ketamine into his routine to treat depression. FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

It is claimed that Musk occasionally indulges in full doses of the popular club drug known as Special K when attending parties. These revelations shed light on a growing trend among Silicon Valley executives who are exploring the recreational use of psychedelics for their perceived benefits in enhancing business performance and fostering creativity.

The Wall Street Journal's article highlighted Musk's alleged use of ketamine, a tranquilizer primarily prescribed by veterinarians but also known for its hallucinogenic properties.

Report site insiders, who have witnessed Musk's drug use, as well as those with direct knowledge of the matter. The report also mentions that other Silicon Valley executives have been drawn to psychedelics for similar purposes.

Few days back 52-year-old billionaire took to Twitter, to express his perspective on ketamine. He emphasized, “Depression is overdiagonised in the US, but for some people it really is a brain chemistry issue,” added, “But zombifying people with SSRIs for sure happens way too much.”

While Musk's purported interest in ketamine has attracted attention, Wall Street executives have also been captivated by the reported advantages of the drug.

According to The Journal, some of these individuals pay a hefty sum of $750 to visit a high-end clinic in Manhattan, where they receive ketamine injections.

Notably, the Twitter CEO is not the only influential figure allegedly exploring the realm of hallucinogens. Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google and a close friend of Musk, is said to have experimented with magic mushrooms, which contain the psychoactive compound psilocybin.

Clinical trials have demonstrated the potential benefits of substances like psilocybin and LSD in treating depression and various mental health conditions.

The article also sheds light on the existence of a clandestine world of tech-centric parties and social gatherings, where executives engage in the use of psychedelics. Some individuals reportedly employ chemists and even purchase ecstasy and other hallucinogens from drug dealers. Founders Fund, a prominent venture capital firm based in San Francisco and co-founded by Peter Thiel, allegedly hosted exclusive parties involving psychedelic drug use.

In response to these claims, a spokesperson for Founders Fund acknowledged the potential mental health benefits of psychedelics and expressed support for efforts to make these drugs legally and safely accessible.

Spencer Shulem, CEO of New York City-based startup BuildBetter.ai, shared his personal experience with LSD, attributing it to improved concentration and enhanced creative thinking.

Shulem claimed to take LSD approximately once every three months, believing it gives him a competitive edge in the tech industry when seeking venture capital funding. While he does not actively encourage his employees to partake in LSD usage, Shulem acknowledged that venture capital firms often seek extraordinary individuals and companies rather than those considered ordinary.