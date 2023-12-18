Matthew wasn't on drugs? Ex-girlfriend links his death to ketamine treatment, wants doctors probed

Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards, is demanding an investigation against the late actor's doctors. She is linking his drug relapse to the ketamine treatment prescribed by them. Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards, is demanding an investigation against the late actor's doctors. She is linking his drug relapse to the ketamine treatment prescribed by them.

Kayti's demand for a probe into Matthew's treatment

According to Kaity, the actor may have considered ketamine infusions from a doctor that might have been a gateway for him to return to drug usage.

“I’m pretty sure that in Matthew’s brain, ketamine infusions at a doctor’s would count as still being sober. In his brain, it’s not the same as going on the street to buy crack or heroin,” she said in an interview with The U.S. Sun.

“That probably was the stepping stone for him to go back to doing drugs. I think the doctors who had been working with Matthew should be investigated. I’m pretty sure he would have had an in with a doctor,” she added.

The toxicology report revealed that the actor passed away due to ‘acute effects of ketamine’. Ketamine is a dissociative anaesthetic used for treating depression. It is said that Matthew underwent ketamine infusion therapy to treat anxiety and depression before his death.

On December 17, Sunday, a close friend of the deceased actor stated to The Daily Mail that Perry “lied to everyone about being clean.”

Matthew Perry's cause of death

As per his autopsy reports released on December 15, Friday, Matthew Perry died because of ‘acute effects of Ketamine.’ The effects of the drug, combined with other factors, reportedly made the actor lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 at the age of 54. He was discovered lifeless at a residence. The actor was found in a jacuzzi at the location, and it was noted that no drugs found on the scene. His funeral service was held on November 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA, near Warner Bros Studios. It was attended by the entire lead cast of 'Friends' such as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer