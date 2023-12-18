close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Matthew wasn't on drugs? Ex-girlfriend links his death to ketamine treatment, wants doctors probed

Matthew wasn't on drugs? Ex-girlfriend links his death to ketamine treatment, wants doctors probed

ByJahanvi Sharma
Dec 18, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend has linked his drug relapse to the ketamine treatment prescribed by his doctors and now wants them to be investigated. Read more below.

Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards, is demanding an investigation against the late actor's doctors. She is linking his drug relapse to the ketamine treatment prescribed by them.

Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards, is demanding an investigation against the late actor's doctors. She is linking his drug relapse to the ketamine treatment prescribed by them.
Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards, is demanding an investigation against the late actor's doctors. She is linking his drug relapse to the ketamine treatment prescribed by them.

Kayti's demand for a probe into Matthew's treatment

According to Kaity, the actor may have considered ketamine infusions from a doctor that might have been a gateway for him to return to drug usage.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“I’m pretty sure that in Matthew’s brain, ketamine infusions at a doctor’s would count as still being sober. In his brain, it’s not the same as going on the street to buy crack or heroin,” she said in an interview with The U.S. Sun.

“That probably was the stepping stone for him to go back to doing drugs. I think the doctors who had been working with Matthew should be investigated. I’m pretty sure he would have had an in with a doctor,” she added.

The toxicology report revealed that the actor passed away due to ‘acute effects of ketamine’. Ketamine is a dissociative anaesthetic used for treating depression. It is said that Matthew underwent ketamine infusion therapy to treat anxiety and depression before his death.

On December 17, Sunday, a close friend of the deceased actor stated to The Daily Mail that Perry “lied to everyone about being clean.”

Matthew Perry's cause of death

As per his autopsy reports released on December 15, Friday, Matthew Perry died because of ‘acute effects of Ketamine.’ The effects of the drug, combined with other factors, reportedly made the actor lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 at the age of 54. He was discovered lifeless at a residence. The actor was found in a jacuzzi at the location, and it was noted that no drugs found on the scene. His funeral service was held on November 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA, near Warner Bros Studios. It was attended by the entire lead cast of 'Friends' such as Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out