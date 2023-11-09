Matthew Perry's death certificate lists actor's cause of death as ‘deferred’

The late Friends star Matthew Perry's cause of death still remains a mystery. Perry, who was buried on Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles house. The 17 Again actor's official death certificate lists his cause of death as “deferred,” citing pending toxicology reports and further investigation. However, his autopsy has been completed as per the certificate according to The Blast. At the time of his tragic death, which came as a shock to those who knew him, Perry was 54 years old. Matthew Perry During his life, Perry had a long struggle with addiction (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)(Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

Perry's death certificate lists his career as “38 years in the Entertainment industry.” His stepfather Keith Morrison has been listed as the “informant” on the document. Additionally, his resting place at the famous Hollywood cemetery was confirmed in the certificate. Just hours before his death, Perry was last seen playing a 2-hour game of pickleball. As per the authorities, neither foul play nor narcotics were involved at the time of his death.

Just a day after his death, Perry's family released a statement, which read- “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.” Though not immediately, Friends cast and Perry's co-stars released a joint statement revealing that they were “utterly devastated” and needed time to “grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Perry's costar Jennifer Aniston is “struggling most acutely,” as per Page Six. “It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet,” the source added. “She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow.”