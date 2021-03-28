Amar Upadhyay, Priyal Mahajan test Covid-19 positive, are under home isolation: 'Don’t know how I got the virus'

Lead actors of the TV show Molkki, Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan, have tested positive for coronavirus. Priyal had tested positive around nine days ago. She revealed that she got tested after she got fever while working on sets.

Sharing the news with fans on her Instagram Stories, Priyal wrote in a note, "With COVID-19 being an inevitable and life halting disease we must all take precautions and practice safe measures. Unfortunately due to my working conditions I have to travel back and forth and I have tested positive for COVID."

She assured fans that she is feeling fine and added, "It's my 9th day but I'm absolutely healthy and feeling fine. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I wish you and your families the best of health and I hope you keep me in your prayers. And in no time I will be back to work to entertain you with my work and craft."

Amar has also been sharing fan posts about prayers and wishes for his recovery. He has not posted any information on his diagnosis.

He told a lead daily about the diagnosis, “I am asymptomatic and don't have any cough, cold or fever. I am so full of energy that I can walk up the wall and down (laughs!). I was so happy shooting that sitting at home in isolation feels like punishment. I have been shooting continuously since the past few months. Molkki was keeping me busy and I was also shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Despite taking all safety precautions, I don’t know how I got the virus.”

Talking about her diagnosis and the problems she faced before it, Priyal told Spotboye in an interview, "So, I had mild fever while I was shooting for my show Molkki. I immediately went to my doctor and took medicines after which I was feeling completely fine. Still the next day I got my tests done for dengue, malaria and of course coronavirus. All my tests came negative but my COVID-19 report was positive."

About her co-star Amar, she added, "After me testing positive for it, I immediately informed the production house and they got tests done of the entire unit and everyone came out negative. Amar Sir tested negative for the first time but then in second time he also came out positive. Unka dusra report positive aaya (His second report was positive). Maybe he contracted the virus because of me because we have been shooting almost everyday and the day I felt the symptoms, we had shot for a sequence in close proximity. However, I stopped shooting for the show the very next day. He is also asymptomatic and doing fine."

