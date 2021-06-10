Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Mona Singh reveals why she is ‘not in any hurry’ to go on honeymoon with husband Shyam Rajagopalan
tv

Mona Singh reveals why she is ‘not in any hurry’ to go on honeymoon with husband Shyam Rajagopalan

Mona Singh said that although she has not yet gone on a honeymoon with her husband, Shyam Rajagopalan, they are in no hurry to do so. The two tied the knot in December 2019.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Mona Singh and Shyam Rajagopalan tied the knot on December 27, 2019.

Actor Mona Singh said that she is yet to go on a honeymoon with her husband, producer Shyam Rajagopalan. The couple got married on December 27, 2019, shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the world.

In an interview, Mona said that she and Shyam are ‘not in any hurry’, as the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. For them, everyone’s well-being takes priority over their leisure, she added.

Talking to a leading daily, Mona said, “Since the time we have gotten married, we are living in a lockdown. We haven’t been able to go for our honeymoon yet, but I want the world to first heal. We are not in any hurry now because for both of us, recovery of people is more important than our leisure. The pandemic should get over first.”

Mona became a household name with her debut television show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, in which she played the titular role. She went on to star in serials such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Mona revealed how Shyam asked her to marry him on her birthday in 2019. Calling it a ‘super bad’ proposal, she said that he asked her to join him shopping and on the way, he stopped his car at the turning of a road and blurted out, “Will you marry me?” Out of nervousness, he slipped the ring on her finger, without even waiting for her answer.

Also read: Vishal Aditya Singh posts cosy photos with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli says ‘love is in the air’

Mona said that Shyam’s car was blocking the road and other vehicles were honking behind them, so she asked him to move forward. “Usne gaadi chalani shuru ki, phir kehta hai, ‘Oho, song toh play karna bhool gaya, yeh lo song!’ (He started driving ahead and realised he forgot to play the song while proposing, so he played it after everything was done). Super bad, but I have a story to tell,” she laughed.

Mona will be seen next in a supporting role in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The film is set to release this Christmas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mona singh mona singh marriage

Related Stories

tv

Mona Singh talks about her accident on Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin sets: ‘A light fell on my head, I got stitches’

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 03:07 PM IST
bollywood

Mona Singh says she froze her eggs when she was 34: ‘I want to chill with my partner, not mentally prepared to have a kid’

UPDATED ON NOV 22, 2020 03:51 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Police rescues young whale entrapped in fishing net in Australia

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about UP Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Human makes tiny popsicles for kitty, its reaction will melt your heart

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP