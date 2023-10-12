Monisha and Maya Sarabhai reunite: Rupali Ganguly poses with ‘mummyji’ Ratna Pathak Shah at Dhak Dhak screening

Monisha meets Maya

Rupali took to her Instagram on Thursday and posted three pictures with Ratna as the two former co-stars posed together for the camera. In the caption, she described her equation with Ratna as a “precious connect.” Rupali is seen wearing a white kurti and silver jhumkas, while Ratna sports a printed black top, paired with a necklace and earrings. The two embrace each other in the first pic.

In the second one, however, as Rupali smiles for the camera, Ratna is seen staring at her in shock for some reason. Rupali hilariously described the second pic in the caption as, “2nd pic she switched on the Mummyjee mode 😂😂I love you forever #ratnapathakshah (red heart emoji).”

Fan reactions

Several fans of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai flooded the comment section with their nostalgic thoughts. One of them wrote, “I have started watching Sarabhai again...it feels like yesterday...nothing between u both have changed (hearts in eyes emojis and red heart emoji) Monisha beta Tv Actors ke saath photo khichwana is just the epitome of Middle class (laughing with cryes emoji) haha I still remember it.”

Another commented, “Awwlee, what a cute reunion indeed!! (emojis)." “2nd pic : Monnisha beta tum itni sophisticated kaise ho gyi how is this possible (surprise emoji),” read a comment of a third fan. A user even pointed out that Ratna's Dhak Dhak co-star Dia Mirza can be spotted in the background of the third picture. “Pichhe Dia Mirza hai (There's Dia Mirza behind them) (red heart emojis),” they wrote.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai started airing back in 2004 on Star One. It returned for a second season, titled Take 2, in 2017 on Disney+ Hotstar. Ratna and Rupali recently reunited with their Sarabhai co-stars Satish Shah and Rajesh Kumar for a dinner.

