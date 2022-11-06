MTV Hustle 2.0's MC Square says he was surprised to get praise in DM from Virat Kohli: 'I realised I have achieved big'

MC Square is one of the finalists on the reality talent show MTV Hustle 2.0. The singer has garnered quite a sizable loyal fan base, which interacts with him on social media regularly. But even he was surprised when one of his fans turned out to be none other than cricketer Virat Kohli himself. Virat sent some words of praise to MC Square on Instagram direct messaging, catching the singer by surprise. Also read: Anushka Sharma's birthday surprise for Virat Kohli is ruined. Watch

Talking to Hindustan Times about it, MC Square says, “I was quite surprised when I got to know that I had received a DM from ‘the Virat Kohli’. I have been following his journey from a long time and hold him in very high regards. I was quite surprised when I got to know that he has followed me on Instagram. My friends and family are the ones who told me about it. This was the moment that I realised that I have achieved something big.”

The singer adds that getting praise and recognition from someone as accomplished as Virat does not add any pressure on him though. "I don’t feel pressurised when something like this happens. A lot of people watch the performances and I am happy to just know that they have been supporting me and relating to the kind of rap or music I have been making. I just want my music to reach people, irrespective of what state they belong to or what kind of people like my rap. I just want to create music that people relate to that engages them,” he says.

Virat Kohli's message to MC Square.

MTV Hustle 2.0 features rappers, pitting underground rappers from across the country against one another in rap battles. It has been billed as ‘India's first ever rap reality show’. The current season has been noted for its popularity among celebs, particularly those outside the world of music. Apart from Virat, names like Anushka Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Tanmay Bhatt, and Chitrangda Singh have also posted about their favourite contestants on Instagram and Twitter.

The show airs on MTV and streams on Voot as well. The finale of season 2 will air on Sunday night. MC Square is one of the five finalists in fray for the top prize, along with Paradox, Gravity, Spectra, and Nazz.

