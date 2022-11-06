Anushka Sharma's birthday surprise for Virat Kohli gets ruined as she falls on floor with cake. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma featured in a new ad with her husband Virat Kohli as the cricketer turned 34 recently. In the new ad, a tired Virat fell asleep in bed with a laptop near him. Anushka tip-toed to the kitchen and opened the fridge to take out Virat's birthday cake. Blue in colour, it also had a message that read 'happy birthday'. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma teases Virat Kohli on his 34th birthday, shares goofy pics)

With the cake in one hand, Anushka tried to open the drawer to take out a knife for cutting the cake. However, it remained stuck and when she yanked the handle, the actor fell backwards with the drawer's handle in her hand and the cake on the floor.

Hearing the loud noises, a scared Virat Kohli rushed out of the bedroom with a broom in his hands expecting thieves. However, he saw Anushka on the floor along with parts of the cupboard lying scattered around her. Virat's expression changed as Anushka showed him the 'happy birthday' cake topper.

Anushka shared the clip on Instagram on Sunday. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "This cute video made my whole freaking day." Another person wrote, "Both! Such cutie pies!" One said, "Fantastic concept... loved it," Another person commented, "I thought the drawer had a child safety lock on it."

Anushka shared a string of funny pictures of Virat on his 34th birthday on Saturday. On Instagram, Anushka posted the pictures which she captioned, "It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post Love you in every state and form and way @virat.kohli." In the pictures, Virat made goofy facial expressions.

The couple married in December 2017. Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child Vamika Kohli at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital in 2021. After taking a break, Anushka will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.

