Nakuul Mehta recalls memories with ‘dadi’ Navnindra Behl from Ishqbaaz set, says they were ‘match written in the stars’

On Tuesday, Nakuul took to Instagram and shared some photos with the late veteran actor from their time on Ishqbaaz set and penned a long note recalling their sweet Behind-the-scenes memories. He wrote, "The beauty of long-running television shows is that they sometimes give you the opportunity to spend time with people who may have existed in worlds very different from yours until then..and then, almost magically, they end up shaping a significant part of who you were during those years. And long after the experience ends, some of what they stood for continues to find a home within you."

Veteran actor Navnindra Behl died at the age of 76 on March 16. His son and filmmaker Kanu Behl confirmed the news with an emotional post. Now, her Ishqbaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta has also penned an emotional tribute recalling his sweet memories with Navnindra and their bond.

Talking about the bond they shared during the shoot of Ishqbaaz, Nakuul wrote, "We spent so many days sharing a set floor and many lunches over the three years we worked together on Ishqbaaaz. I'd often complain about the boring sabzis (read: lauki, karela) she'd bring, and she would continue to insist that we try her food. She didn't give up. I never gave in. My earliest memory of her was filming my very first scene with her on Ishqbaaaz at around midnight in Turbhe. A solemn moment between the matriarch and her grandson. There was something about her presence that made you feel so present in every scene. She liked rehearsals. So did I. It was a match written in the stars. I say so because in television, rarely do you have the discipline and mostly the time... for multiple rehearsals."

Nakuul revealed that despite talking up multiple hats of director, writer and producer, Navnindra never brought that heft onto the set and was the lightest co-star to work with. However, he admitted that she did complain about the "crazy schedules of television". He revealed that he would often drop her back home if they packed up at the same time.

He concluded, "Those drives are some of my fondest memories of her. She'd be excited about writing back to every audience member who messaged her on Instagram (she embraced technology). She was thrilled about collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj. She spoke so fondly of her husband and their love story, and mostly of her son, Kanu Behl, and the wonderful filmmaker she believed he was. We kept in touch over the years much after the show ended, and @jank_ee and I had the good fortune of celebrating her on her 75th birthday in October 2024. I doubt I ever called her Maam! None of us did. It was always Dadi. We will miss you, Dadi."

Navnindra's son and filmmaker Kanu Behl confirmed the sad news on social media on March 16 but didn't reveal the reason for her death. The actor was 76 when she breathed her last.