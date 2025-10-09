Nandish Sandhu announces engagement with Kavita Banerjee; shares sweet pics. Know all about them

TV actor couple Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee are ready to take the plunge. In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, the couple announced their engagement and shared happy pictures of their time together. Fans left congratulatory messages for the couple under their post. Kavita Banerjee and Nandish Sandhu shared happy pictures while announcing their engagement.

Nandish Sandhu, Kavita Banerjee engaged

In the post shared by Nandish and Kavita on Instagram, they are seen smiling as they pose together for the camera. One picture shows Nandish suited up and Kavita in an orange lehenga. Another picture shows them celebrating their engagement with flowers and what appears to be champagne.

They also posted sweet pictures of them cosying up and unable to keep their eyes off each other. One picture shows Nandish holding Kavita’s hand as she shows off her engagement ring. Sharing the pictures, Nandish captioned it, “Hi Partner. (ring, heart and star emojis) Ready? (big grin emoji).”

As soon as the couple broke the news, fans flooded their comments with congratulatory messages. Chestha Bhagat commented, “Congratulations dost,” with a heart emoji. Aakanksha Singh’s husband, Kunal Sain, wrote, “Congratulations bro.” Apeksha Porwal, Mohammad Nazim, Akanksha Puri, and several other actors and social media personalities left happy messages.

About Nandish Sandhu, Kavita Banerjee

Kavita has worked in TV shows such as Rishton Ka Manjha, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, as well as films like Ek Villain Returns and Hiccups and Hookups. Nandish rose to fame on popular TV shows like Uttaran and Hum Ladkiyan. He has since ventured into web series and films, starring in projects such as Super 30 and Jubilee.

Nandish and Rashami Desai fell in love and got married while filming their show, Uttaran. They married in 2011 but separated in 2014. They filed for divorce in 2015, and it was finalised in 2016. After their divorce, Rashami briefly dated Arhaan Khan, but broke up with him after discovering that he was previously married and had a child, information he had failed to disclose to her.