New owner of Matthew Perry's Los Angeles home hails from India? Here's what we know

The new owner of Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles home has a personal connection with India. Anita Lallian, who has bought the house where the late Friends actor was found dead, recently revealed that she entered the house after doing a Hindu ceremony to honour his spirit and legacy. Also read: FRIENDS cast remember Matthew Perry on 1st death anniversary; share unseen pictures from their days on the show Last year, Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54.

Honouring Matthew Perry’s memory

Anita, a real estate developer and film producer, recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts about buying the house. She emphasised that she is not worried about any stigma attached to the house.

“We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! Our agent, @brooke.elliott.laurinkus, said she had an amazing 'off-market' property that she really wanted us to see. The moment I walked into the home, I absolutely fell in love with the features, especially the view of the Pacific Ocean. We knew it was “the one” and decided to write an offer on it immediately,” she wrote.

In the post, she also shared a picture of a pandit carrying out a blessing ceremony on the pool deck of Matthew’s home. She also shared a picture of the pool deck, and view from the house. In a previous interview, Anita revealed that her mother moved to the US from India when was 22.

She shared, "As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it. I am Hindu, and it’s customary to do a blessing and prayer anytime you buy a new home. We were so lucky to have our Panditji from Arizona come to the house to do the blessing”.

While Anita said that she would make some aesthetic changes to the house, she has decided not to get rid of the Batman symbol.

“We chose to honour the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people. The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home. We do plan to keep some of the design elements. The batman logo in the pool is definitely staying,” she added.

She wrapped up the post, writing, “It’s a piece of paradise that is filled with light and the perfect vacation home for us. Can’t wait to make new memories in it”.

About the house

According to People, the Los Angeles home where Matthew Perry died was sold for $8.55 million. The property, located in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of L.A., features four bedrooms, and four full bathrooms and is spread out across 3,500 square feet, as per New York Times. The home was purchased by Matthew for $6 million in 2020, per the outlet.

About Matthew Perry’s death

Matthew was found dead at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54. He died on October 28, 2023. Toxicology reports indicated that his death was due to acute ketamine effects, along with drowning and coronary artery disease. Following his passing, the DEA and LAPD initiated an investigation into the drugs involved which resulted in multiple arrests that included Matthew's assistant and a known drug supplier.

In a new issue of People, Matthew's stepfather Keith Morrison revealed that the actor’s “dying wish” was that people remember him “for helping other people, more than his famousness for Friends. That has now become our mission in life is to carry that wish on.”