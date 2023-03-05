Siesta Key's Garrett Miller seems lost in Makenna Quesenberry in dreamy official wedding pics; fans react.

On Saturday, Siesta Key co-stars Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry exchanged their vows in a luxurious wedding ceremony. Makenna donned a white, dreamy gown, while Garrett was attired in black formals, and the couple looked stunning on their special day. Garrett shared an endearing photo with his spouse, where he appeared completely enamored with her. The couple flashed their radiant smiles and exchanged a kiss while posing for the camera. Their celebrity friends and fans quickly flooded the comments section with warm wishes for their future together. (Also read: Kerry Washington says her anniversary celebration plans with husband Nnamdi Asomugha will be 'secret' just like wedding)

Garrett took to Instagram and and shared an affectionate snapshot of himself and Quesenberry, as they flaunted their similar wedding bands, with her hand resting over his. For their wedding day, Quesenberry opted for an off-the-shoulder mermaid gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a fitted lace top that flared out at the bottom. Additionally, the dress was adorned with intricate sheer long-sleeved detailing and a floral pattern that had been delicately sewn into various parts of the garment. Garrett was dressed in a black coat and pants, accompanied by a white shirt and a black bow.

The two tied the knot in a breathtaking sunset ceremony, and they delighted their followers by sharing some beautiful monochromatic snapshots from their special day on Instagram. In one of the images, the newlyweds can be seen staring lovingly into each other's eyes, exuding pure bliss and contentment. Another snapshot showcases Garrett Miller planting a gentle kiss on his bride's shoulder, highlighting the couple's sweet and tender connection.

One of the most striking photos shared by the couple features them exchanging a passionate kiss with stunning white flowers serving as a stunning backdrop. As the couple took their vows, they were joined by a priest who helped them exchange their promises and commit to each other forever.

Garrett in joint account with Makenna, shared the pictures on Instagram with caption, “They say that the world was built for two.” Entrepreneur Kelsey Owens commented, “Stunning.” Camilla Cattaneo wrote, “Gorgeous.” Mackenzie Taylor commented, “Congratulations! Love birds.” Tate Sweatt wrote, “Love y'all.”

Reacting to the wedding photos, one of Garrett and Makenna fans wrote, “Congrats, you got a real one…That's all anyone wants, someone to have their back at all times.” Another fan commented, “This is so magical, congrats you two! and to a life full of happiness and bliss.” Other fan commented, “Congratulations! I love the lights in the tree!! So romantic.” “What a beautiful wedding and sweetest couple”, added one. “Many blessings to the two of you”, wrote other. Many fans dropped heart emojis.

Quesenberry shared different pictures on her social media handle, and wrote, “Heaven is a place on earth with you.” Garrett responded, “My forever.” “A love affair to remember”, wrote one of their fans. “I could not be more obsessed with you guys, you are BEAUTIFUL.” The reality stars from MTV, engaged in November 2021.