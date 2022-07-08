Nikki Tamboli on getting trolled for crying after Sidhu Moose Wala's death: Whether I laugh or cry...

A video of Nikki Tamboli went viral on internet in May, in which she was seen crying while walking out of the airport after Sidhu Moose Wala's death. The actor got trolled on Twitter for the video, at that time. She has now reacted to the trolling she faced and said, “whether I laugh or cry, I still get trolled." Also Read: Nikki Tamboli shares note, video on brother's death anniversary: 'A family will never get over losing their loved ones'

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village on May 29, while he was traveling with his cousin Gurpreet and friend Gurvinder in an SUV. After his death, a video of Nikki Tamboli crying after a paparazzo asked her about Sidhu was shared online. Nikki was trolled for the video, with many calling her ‘fake’.

In an interview with ETimes, while talking about how people trolled her for crying in that video, she said, “I like Sidhu Moose Wala’s work and I have spoken about it when I was in the Bigg Boss house, too. Last year, I met him in Canada when he was shooting there. It was regarding some work. I was very sad when I heard about his death and when the paparazzi asked me about him, I broke into tears. It was a natural reaction. I was trolled even when my own brother passed away because I was smiling and doing KKK. Now when I am crying, people still want to troll me. Whether I laugh or cry, I still get trolled, it doesn’t bother me now.”

She added, “I like criticism because I feel that it gives me energy to work harder in life and do better. So, criticism doesn’t affect me.”

Nikki lost her 29-year-old brother Jatin Tamboli last year in May. On May 4, Nikki shared photos of Jatin on Instagram and announced his death. She wrote, "We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death, we do the same It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day God called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again."

Nikki rose to fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss 14, in which she was the second runner up and her friend, television actor Rubina Dilaik won the show.

