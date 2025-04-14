Nisha Rawal slams trolls over nasty comments on viral video with son: ‘Sharam aani chahiye logon ko’

Television actor Nisha Rawal’s video with her son Kavish from Sara Arfeen’s Iftaar party recently surfaced on the internet. In the video, Kavish was seen kissing his mother’s chest while they posed for the paparazzi, which invited nasty comments from social media users. In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Nisha gave a fitting reply to the trolls. (Also Read: Nisha Rawal accepts she has bipolar disorder: 'But I am not a psycho. I am not ashamed about it') Nisha Rawal talks about viral video with son Kavish that drew criticism.

Nisha Rawal talks about criticism around her viral video

During the Bombay Times Fashion Week in Mumbai, Nisha was asked about the comments regarding the video with her son. She responded, "Sharam aani chahiye un logon ko jo ek maa-bete ke relationship ko uss nazariye se dekhte hain. Yeh khot unke mann mein hai, so no more comments on that. Uss baare mein kya hi bol sakte hai? (People who view a mother-son relationship in that way should be ashamed. That negativity is in their minds, so there’s nothing more to say about it. What more can be said on the matter?)"

Nisha was married to actor Karan Mehra for over nine years. However, in 2021, she accused him of physical violence, leading to Karan’s arrest on charges of assault. He was later released on bail after spending a few hours in jail. Karan then accused Nisha of having an extramarital affair. Nisha is now raising her son alone.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nisha said she is taking all possible steps to ensure a healthy upbringing for Kavish amidst the ongoing conflict with Karan. She shared that she regularly consults therapists for guidance. “Before calling up the therapists, I check with his paediatrician if he’s in any kind of trauma or pain that I need to be aware of. He did not witness any of the major fights, but yes, he did see a bit of our banter. So, the vibes are there in the air, and the child is absorbing them. I really wanted to get into the skin of those feelings and make sure he doesn’t struggle, because this is also his story,” she said.

About Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal began her acting journey in 2001 with the show Aane Wala Pal. However, she rose to fame with her role in the TV show Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She later participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and appeared in other shows like Shaadi Mubarak and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. She was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, which was won by Munawar Faruqui.