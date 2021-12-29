Nupur Joshi: Got my first nose piercing on a whim, in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar

New Delhi

Actor Nupur Joshi’s college days in Delhi University’s North Campus were all about hopping onto University special buses, and hanging out at Kamla Nagar market for knick-knacks and lip-smacking chhole bhature. Recently, the actor — remembered from her roles in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai — visited Delhi, and decided to check out her old spot at Kamla Nagar, after 18 years!

An alumna of Daulat Ram College, Joshi who pursued Psychology Honours, couldn’t help get nostalgic about this market that’s abuzz with affordable winter wear accessories and some yummy delights. “One of my best friends lives in Civil Lines, and we would often plan to revisit our college because I have so many memories from there, including those form our college fest Manjari, and eating maggi at Tom Uncle’s stall... In Kamla Nagar, the shops I used to visit back then, are still here. But it has changed a lot! Hum specially Mondays ko aate the because sari market band hoti thi and only Chache Di Hatti used to be open, where we would savour Dilli wale chhole bhature. There used to be a buntawalla here. Practical exams ke beech mein time nikal kar we used to come here... I remember ek din we were strolling around and saw this random shop, and on a whim, without taking anyone’s permission at home, we decided — let’s get our nose piercing done! It was crazy,” she recalls.

During her recent trip to Delhi, actor Nupur Joshi indulged in some street shopping for winter accessories, at Kamla Nagar market. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“Kamla Nagar was my go-to place for all that was in trend,” says the 29-year old, adding, “We used to buy everything from the branded stuff to streetwear. At that time, I was in the habit of wearing everything matching... I still have a pair of fur gloves that I bought from here, which was a new concept when I was in college. My cheapest buy then, was a top that cost me just ₹40! Of course it was originally quoted for somewhere around ₹250, but my friends and I used to bargain a lot, and make puppy faces pleading the shopkeepers: Bhaiyya please de do.”

Joshi, whose had friends living near North Campus, shares how the city’s infrastructure has developed over the years. “We didn’t have Metro then. I used to take bus route number 143 from east Delhi, which dropped us at (Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur) Khalsa College, and then we would hop onto a rickshaw who would charge just ₹5 for two people. We used to often tell the rickshawallahs to give a ride to three of us, and make a deal, ‘Teen logon ke ₹10 lelo’. In the attempt to convince them, we even told them: Aap chinta mat kariye, aap hi ke rickshaw mein hum vapas bhi aayenge.”

Once inside the college premises, it was always dramatics than kept Joshi excited and engaged. “I was the cultural secretary of my college in the second year of my graduation. And as part of the dram soc, we did plays in collaboration with the National School of Drama (NSD). I was very active as a student during the fest, fashion shows, and even dance functions. But I was more involved in the drama society. In fact, I got picked for my acting assignment onscreen, during the performance of a street play! So in many ways, my college laid the foundation of my career in acting.”

