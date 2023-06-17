On Father’s Day, Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals he is planning his son Zayn’s first international trip soon

Actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar became parents to a baby boy in August last year. While Dheeraj cherishes every moment spent with his son Zayn, he is definitely looking forward to Father’s Day as this is going to be his first as a daddy. Dheeraj Dhoopar is celebrating his first Father’s Day with son Zayn.

“I’ll be home spending the special day with Zayn. I’m actually not really the kinds who plan a lot, but my wife is the one who gives me a lot of surprises. So, I’m sure she has planned something good for Father's Day as well, more so because this is my first,” says Dheeraj.

While the 38-year-old admits that it gets a bit difficult at times to juggle work commitments and daddy duties, he shares how a show ending came as a blessing in disguise. “I try to spend maximum time with Zayn. And luckily, I got some more of it when my show Sherdil Shergill went off in February this year. I was happy I got a few months to spend with him. They say this (embracing fatherhood) is the best stage of your life, and it actually is,” gushes the actor, thanking his wife Vinny for being “a great and a supportive partner” especially when it comes to sharing parenting responsibilities.

Calling himself a travel bug, Dheeraj shares that he's soon planning Zayn’s first international trip. “I make sure if I am shooting for a log schedule, I take a break and go for a family vacation. Vinny and I used to travel a lot before Zayn came into our life. He’ll be 10 months old now and we already went on a domestic trip last month. And soon, we’ll take him out of India for a vacation,” he says.

Having said that, Dheeraj recalls the most difficult moment of his life when he was away from his little one for almost a month due to work. “I missed him terribly. I have the habit of going home, looking at him, playing with him and then I feel quite okay after that. My tiredness also goes off. I want to see him daily. Whenever I am out, I miss him in my arms, and his physical presence. So, when I was away, I used to video call him daily, and I would feel happy seeing him recognising me on the phone,” ends the actor.