Palak Tiwari's father Raja Chaudhary says she doesn't have time for him: 'Either she's too busy or ignoring me'

Raja Chaudhary has opened up about his present equation with his daughter Palak Tiwari, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actor Shweta Tiwari. Raja said that while he has not spoken to Shweta in a long time, he has been in touch with Palak. However, they haven't had a chance to meet recently as she is busy with her work commitments. Also Read| Palak Tiwari says she looks like her father, heard comments ‘she doesn’t resemble' mom Shweta

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary married in 1998, but got divorced in 2012 after she accused him of domestic violence. Raja got to meet Palak in 2021 after a long gap of thirteen years, having last seen her when she was a baby. Raja is back in Mumbai now, but him and Palak have not met in recent times.

When asked if he is in touch with Shweta, Raja told ETimes, "Not at all. She (Shweta) blocked my number many years ago. There is a problem I have with her, why don't you talk it out? Why are you always trying to take everything with you?..." Asked if he is in touch with Palak, Raja added, "Yeah I am in touch with her, but by the grace of God, she is too busy."

He added, "She (Palak) is not gonna have any time for me right now. Even I never had time for my parents as well, so that's okay with me. She is in touch. She replies sometimes whenever she gets time. I don't call her. I only text or email her and wait for her reply. I don't get a chance to (meet her). Either she is too busy, or maybe she is ignoring me, she doesn't like me too."

Palak has been seen in the music videos of Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee, and Aditya Narayan and Deeksha Toor's Mangta Hai Kya. As per reports, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, a mystery thriller that will also star Vivek Oberoi and Arbaaz Khan, among others.

