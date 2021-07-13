Pankaj Berry recalls losing many films after his major accident in 1992 while shooting for Sainik

Actor Pankaj Berry has spoken about his major accident in 1992 while shooting for Sainik and how it led him to lose a lot of films at the time. He said he was doing many films back then and that it was a loss for him. Pankaj also spoke about 'a lot of ups and downs come in life' and how he overcame each of them.

In an interview, Pankaj Berry also opened up about his struggle in Mumbai and how he starred in films that couldn't get a release. He also called his journey till now interesting.

In an interview with Times Now, Pankaj said, "(My) journey has been interesting. A lot of ups and downs come in life, which came in my life too. Like in 1992, everybody knows that mera major accident ho gaya tha (I met with a major accident) while shooting for Sainik. Because that time I was doing many films, vo nuksaan hua tha mera bohot filmein haath se chali gai (it was a loss for me as I lost many films). Ups and downs kept coming, but I sailed through that and now I am here."

He also spoke about how his journey began in films. As per the report, one of the well-known names in the industry was looking for an actor for his bilingual film and people suggested his name. "Then I got films, they even got made but it's a hard-luck that the films couldn't get release to it. However, my journey began and then I started struggling in Mumbai. But even while struggling, jo utar chadhav dekhne padte hai, jab aap struggle karte ho toh vo sab cheeze jhelni padti hai (I had to deal with all the things which one faces while struggling). And maine vo sab cheeze jheli (And I've been through all of that). But at the same time, the good thing was that I kept getting work."

Pankaj Berry's first major break came with the television series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam on Doordarshan in 1987. His first Bollywood film was College Girl. Currently, he is playing the role of an IT officer named Chakra Narayan in the show, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi.