Parag Tyagi holds Shefali Jariwala’s hand in emotional tribute to her on Instagram: ‘Together forever’

Actor Parag Tyagi is still trying to cope with the death of his wife, and actor Shefali Jariwala. He recently took to Instagram to post a heart-wrenching tribute to his late wife, saying they are still connected. Shefali Jariwala died on June 27 at the age of 42.

Parag Tyagi's emotional tribute to Shefali Zariwala

On Wednesday night, Parag used social media to pour out his grief and love after the death of Shefali. He posted a short video on the song Mere Haath Mein from Aamir Khan and Kajol's film, Fanaa. In the video, Shefali is seen holding Parag’s hand, and in another moment, their hands rest gently on their pet dog Simba’s paw. Posting the video, Parag wrote, “Together Forever (heart emoji).”

After Shefali's passing, several rumours circulated about the health of her pet dog Simba. Sometime back, he put these rumours to rest. Parag posted a video showing Simba doing all the rituals, that a 'son would do for his mother'. He wrote, "Simba is Hail & Hearty and doing all the rituals to be done by a son for his mom. This video is for all those wonderful people who were really concerned about our baby Simba because of some heartless people spreading false news about our baby Simba’s health just to garner few likes and views."

About Shefali Jariwala

Shefali, who shot to fame with her appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag. However, she was declared dead on arrival. It is believed that she died following cardiac arrest; however, the cause of death has not been officially revealed. The Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'.

Shefali and Parag met in 2010 and dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014. They had appeared together on the popular reality show Nach Baliye.