Parag Tyagi remembers Shefali Jariwala on 11th wedding anniversary: ‘Love you till my last breath’

Actor Parag Tyagi is still grappling with the shock of his wife Shefali Jariwala's sudden death in June. Parag penned an emotional note for Shefali on their 11th wedding anniversary, saying he is holding onto their memories and living one day at a time. Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala have been married since 2014.

Parag remembers Shefali on wedding anniversary

On Tuesday, Parag took to Instagram to share a video and post a note about Shefali on their 11th wedding anniversary. The couple first met on August 12, 2010, and tied the knot exactly three years later, on the same date in 2014.

Parag posted a compilation video of special moments spent with Shefali, from their old pictures to small clips. In one picture, Parag and Shefali were seen flaunting their wedding rings.

“My love, My jaan, My Pari When I saw you for the first time 15 years back, I knew you r the only one & 11 years back you chose to marry me on the same date we met & can’t thank u enough for coming in my life and gave me immense love unconditionally which I may not have deserved,” Parag wrote along with the video.

He added, “You made my life so beautiful and colourful, u taught me how to live life in masti & Now Living & cherishing all our masti wali (fun-filled) wonderful memories. Love you till my last breath Pari & even after that. From 12th Aug 2010 till eternity. Forever Together.”

Parag often shared posts on Instagram dedicating them to his late wife. Some time back, a section of the internet criticised him for posting "so soon", following which Parag slammed them for judging him. In the comments section of one of his posts, Parag wrote, "For those who r trying to garner attention by saying I shall not post so soon. Bhai sab log aapki tarah nahi hote (Not everyone is like you). Pari loved to be on social media. And enjoyed the love poured to her."

“I don’t care about the judgement u negative people having. I don’t care about u but I do care about all the lovely people who loved her still love her and will always love her. I am going to cherish her memories with all of u (folded hands emoji)," he added.

About Shefali Jariwala’s death

Shefali, who shot to fame with her appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag. However, she was declared dead on arrival. It is believed that she died following cardiac arrest; however, the cause of death has not been officially revealed. The Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'. During her career, she featured in television reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.