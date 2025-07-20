Parag Tyagi shares video of late wife Shefali Jariwala with her 'bachchas': 'Pari is the best in every role of life'

Actor Parag Tyagi has been dedicating posts on Instagram to his late wife, Shefali Jariwala. Now, sharing another video, Parag praised Shefali as a maasi (aunt). Shefali died in Mumbai last month. Parag Tyagi shared a video of his late wife, Shefali Jariwala.

Parag Tyagi dedicates new post to Shefali Jariwala

In the video, Shefali was seen spending some fun time with her nephew and niece. She cuddled with them, made goofy poses for the camera and tried a funny filter. Parag added Masi Maa Jesi by Vicky D Parekh as the background music.

Parag hails Shefali as an aunt

Sharing the post, Parag Tyagi captioned it, "The Best maasi in the universe. Arya, Kian doing Masti with masti khor maasi (fun aunt). She always loves her bachchas (kids) so much. Pari is the best in every role of life. Always gave so much love & happiness. Cherishing her beautiful loving moments only with all wonderful friends who really love Pari. @shivanijariwala19 @tejas_c12 #shefalijariwala #masti."

Parag has regularly been sharing posts for Shefali

After Shefali's death, Parag has been sharing posts in her memory, remembering their good times together. Recently, he shared a post and captioned it, "Together Forever." After a person criticised him for sharing about Shefali, he hit back with a long note. It read, "For those who r trying to garner attention by saying I shall not post so soon. Bhai sab log aapki tarah nahi hote (Not everyone is like you). Pari loved to be on social media. And enjoyed the love poured to her."

"BTW I have never been a social media person and now she is in my heart, & I will make sure she is being loved by everyone forever and she is going to be on social media even she is not around. this account is dedicated to her only. And want to cherish her lovely memories by sharing with her wonderful fans who deserve to see her more and forever," he had added.

"I don’t care about the judgement u negative people having. I don’t care about u but I do care about all the lovely people who loved her still love her and will always love her. I am going to cherish her memories with all of u (folded hands emoji)," concluded his note.

About Shefali

Shefali, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27. An accidental death report has been registered by the Mumbai Police in connection in connection with her death, as per news agency PTI. During her career, she featured in television reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13.