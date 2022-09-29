Park Min Young has broken up with her wealthy boyfriend, agency clarifies: ‘Didn’t receive monetary benefits’

Her Private Life star Park Min Young’s agency finally clarified that she dated Mr Kang Jong Hyun. However, they also clarified that the two have now parted ways and also denied allegations of the actor receiving financial aid from him. The agency earlier requested time to respond to the dating rumours of Min Young and the ‘wealthy man’. Also read: Is Park Min Young dating ‘wealthy man’ Kang? Her agency reacts

While Park Min Young is currently busy filming for her K-Drama Love In Contract, her agency, Hook Entertainment shared a statement for the media. Soompi quoted the CEO of the agency saying, “Regarding actress Park Min Young’s dating news, we apologize for the delayed statement as it took some time for the agency to confirm the facts. First of all, Park Min Young has broken up with the individual mentioned in the dating rumours. Also, it is not true at all that actress Park Min Young received significant monetary benefits from the individual.”

According to a report of Dispatch, Park Min Young’s boyfriend Kang is a ‘reclusive, wreathy man.’ He is linked to several companies such as Vidente, Inbiogen, Bucket Studio, and Bithumb Live. Interestingly, the actor’s sister serves as director of Inbioden which further lead to speculations of receiving different several benefits from Mr Kang. However, Hook Entertainment added to their response, “Her older sister Ms Park has also submitted her intent to resign from her position as an outside director of INBIOGEN. For actress Park Min Young, it is currently her top priority to successfully complete filming for her ongoing drama Love In Contract, so she will do her best to not cause harm to the broadcast”

The agency also said that Park Min Young will be more cautious about her actions henceforth owing to her responsibility as an actor and a public figure. The last time Park Min Young came out in public about her relationship was when she dated City hunter co-star Lee Min Ho in 2011. Apart from this, she was rumoured to be dating Ji Chang Wook and Park Seo Joon, which she later denied. Park Min Young was last seen in Forecasting Love and Weather, opposite Song Kang.

