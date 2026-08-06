Parth Samthaan's post about ‘worst’ days leaves fans concerned for his mental health: ‘Constant tears, heavy breathing’

Television actor Parth Samthaan has left fans concerned after opening up about a difficult few days. The actor revealed that he has been struggling with his mental and emotional health and is still trying to understand what has been causing the emotional turmoil.

Parth Samthaan's emotional post leaves fans concerned

Actor Parth Samthaan reveals struggling mentally and emotionally.

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On Wednesday, Parth took to Threads to share an emotional update with his followers. He wrote, "Past 3-4 days have been the worst for me regarding my health (mentally and emotionally) constant tears, heavy breathing, negative thoughts, feels like everything is falling apart... worst is.. I'm still figuring out a reason on why this is happening."

Parth Samthaan's emotional post leaves fans worried.

The actor's post prompted fans to express concern and reach out to him with messages of support. Several fans encouraged him to take care of himself and seek support from people he trusts. One fan wrote, "Just hold on. Keep believing in yourself the way we believe in you. Keep shining, keep smiling and keep being the incredible person you are. We love you, Parth. Always." Another wrote, "Parth please be gentle with yourself. Please consider reaching out to a therapist and talking to someone you trust. You deserve care and support." A third fan commented, "stay strong hero. Keeping you in my prayers and thoughts."

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{{^usCountry}} Parth has not shared any further details about what has led to the difficult phase About Parth Samthaan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parth has not shared any further details about what has led to the difficult phase About Parth Samthaan {{/usCountry}}

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Parth Samthaan is one of the popular faces of Indian television and is best known for playing Manik Malhotra in the youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The role earned him a strong following among fans, particularly among younger viewers. He later went on to headline Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which he played Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes. The show further established him as a prominent television actor. He has also appeared in web series, including Main Hero Boll Raha Hu and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

Parth is currently part of the television show Seher Hone Ko Hai, which premiered in December 2025. The show stars Parth alongside Rishita Kothari and follows Seher, a young woman who dreams of becoming a doctor despite opposition from her conservative family. Parth plays Mahid, a character shaped by a troubled past who reacts strongly to injustice.

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The show recently underwent a seven-year leap, following which Bhavika Sharma took over as Seher after Rishita Kothari's exit. There were also reports of a disagreement between Parth and Rishita on the show's sets, although neither actor has publicly confirmed details of their feud.