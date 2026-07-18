Paul Caneiro family: Where are Susan, Katelyn, Marissa now? Latest update as Dateline turns focus on Colts Neck murder

The family of convicted murderer Paul Caneiro has come back into the spotlight after the NBC Dateline episode, this Friday, about the 2018 Colts Neck quadruple murders.

In emotional Facebook posts shared on the anniversaries of the murders, she wrote about missing her uncle, aunt and cousins every day. (Kateith Elizabeth | Facebook)

The case, one of New Jersey's most notorious family murder investigations, ended earlier this year with Caneiro receiving four consecutive life sentences without parole. He was convicted of murdering his brother Keith Caneiro, sister-in-law Jennifer Caneiro, and their children Jesse and Sophia.

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Where are Susan, Katelyn and Marissa Caneiro now?

Susan Caneiro has maintained a low public profile since the murders. Public records indicate that she remains legally married to Paul Caneiro, as no divorce or legal separation has been filed.

Under New Jersey law, imprisonment alone does not dissolve a marriage.

Following the 2018 murders and the fire that destroyed the family's Ocean Township home, Susan reportedly relocated to Toms River, New Jersey. She has consistently declined media interviews. When approached by the New York Post, she responded only with, "No comment. I will not comment on anything."

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{{^usCountry}} According to court documents, Susan was not employed during the period leading up to the murders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to court documents, Susan was not employed during the period leading up to the murders. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple's elder daughter, Katelyn, also known as Katie, graduated from Seton Hall University and works as an emergency room nurse, according to the New York Post. She testified for the defense during her father's 2026 trial, describing his emotional reaction after learning about the deaths of Keith, Jennifer, Jesse and Sophia.

Katelyn has repeatedly paid tribute to her slain relatives. In emotional Facebook posts shared on the anniversaries of the murders, she wrote about missing her uncle, aunt and cousins every day. She described Jesse as "my person" and remembered Sophia as "my mini me."

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Marissa Caneiro, Paul's younger daughter, has also stayed largely out of public view. During the trial, she briefly testified that her father collapsed to his knees after learning of the murders. She said she comforted him while he cried.

Neither Katelyn nor Marissa has made regular public appearances since the trial concluded.

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Paul Caneiro was sentenced earlier this year

Paul Caneiro was sentenced in May 2026 to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Apart from the murder charges, Caneiro was found guilty of several other offenses, such as two counts of aggravated arson, possession of a firearm for an illegal purpose, possession of a knife for an illegal purpose, theft, misuse of entrusted property, and impeding his own apprehension.

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Paul has consistently maintained his innocence.

The prosecution contended that Caneiro attempted to conceal the crimes by destroying evidence and creating the impression that he was also a victim by setting his own Ocean Township home on fire after committing the killings.

However, Investigators shifted the investigation's focus to him after they linked him to the murders at his brother's house hours later.

Prosecutors said financial disputes with his brother Keith motivated the murders. They alleged Paul feared losing access to money after Keith discovered irregularities involving their jointly owned businesses.