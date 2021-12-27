Pooja Banerjee cradles her baby bump, blows out candle in pics from baby shower with husband Sandeep Sejwal

Actor Pooja Banerjee shared pictures from her baby shower with her husband, swimmer Sandeep Sejwal. Taking to Instagram, Pooja gave a glimpse inside her special day.

In one of the pictures, Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal sat next to each other in front of the cake as they blew the candle out. A two-tier white cake decorated with purple, golden and blue balls was kept between baby dolls. The dolls were dressed up in outfits of various colours.

The room was decorated with purple, pink and grey coloured balloons. For the occasion, Pooja wore a pink outfit with a floral design, silver jewellery and tied her hair up in a bun. Sandeep opted for a floral white shirt. Though she didn't caption the post, she wrote, "#BabyShowerSaga #BabyPoo #SejwalJr (red-heart emojis)."

In another photo, Pooja smiled and looked away from the camera. She posed by holding her belly with one hand.

Pooja has been sharing posts on Instagram giving her fans glimpses of her preparation for the special day. In a video, she gave a peek as she got her hair colour. In another post, she posted photos of her mehendi. "And so it begins…. #BabyShowerSaga SEJWAL Junior Arriving Soon… #BabyPoo #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #Preggo #PreggoLife #MommyToBe," she captioned her post.

Recently, speaking with Hindustan Times, Pooja said she will continue working on her daily soap. She currently features in Kumkum Bhagya. “I am working every day. I just took an off for Diwali and came down to meet my family and his as we didn’t meet them for so long because of Covid-19. It will be a full working pregnancy for me. I am one of the few female actors who is going to have that. We don’t see this very often because we were not very open about it. Even until a few years ago people were very scared to reveal stuff about their personal life fearing they wouldn’t get work.”

She had also said, "Look at me; I am pregnant and working simultaneously. More TV actresses should get inspired by me. The doctors have given me a go-ahead to work, I feel okay to work and I am willing to work."

Meanwhile, Pooja is known for playing Tejal Mazumdar in Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum. She also essayed the role of Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She plays Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja has also featured in MTV Roadies 8 (2011) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).

