Poonam Pandey was highly criticised, but she showed us how to live unabashedly: Chinmayi Sripaada

Poonam Pandey's death was confirmed by her manager on Friday leading to celebs and social media users expressing shock. Poonam died at the age of 32, due to cervical cancer, the late actor-model's team announced via a post shared on her official Instagram page. On Friday, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, joined Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Bhatt and other celebrities' in mourning Poonam's death. Poonam died on Thursday night, per her manager. Also read: Poonam Pandey trends on social media, people ask if her 'Instagram account is hacked' Chinmayi Sripaada pays tribute to Poonam Pandey, who died at age 32 on Thursday, as per her team.

Poonam Pandey 'exposed' society's hypocrisy

Taking to X, Chinmayi said even in death, Poonam helped people by highlighting the critical need for increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like cervical cancer. She tweeted, "Poonam Pandey was highly criticised, to state it politely, for the way she lived. She showed us to live unabashedly, believe in herself, she exposed the hypocrisy in our fake~puritan drama, and in her passing, the star child she is, has created such an awareness for HPV cancer, making this place better than how she found it."

She added, “Thank you for traveling through earth, Poonam. Safe travels and I wish you a kinder Universe, elsewhere. I wish you dont come across humans if you so wish to reincarnate. You deserve better.”

Celebs react to Poonam Pandey's death

Poonam's Lock Upp co-contestant and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui said he was not able to 'process the news' of Poonam's death. Actor Kangana Ranaut, called it 'sad' news, and took to Instagram Stories on Friday, writing, "This is so sad. Losing a young woman to cancer is a catastrophe. Om Shanti."

Munawar Faruqui tweeted, "Shocking! Can’t process the news. Poonam was great human being. Sad. RIP (rest in peace)." Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also took to X, writing, "So tragic to hear about Poonam Pandey. I had never met her, but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers and deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone whose life she impacted."

Poonam Pandey's death

On Friday, a post shared by the late actor-model's team on Poonam Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Thereafter, speaking to Hauterrfly.com, Poonam’s manager Nikita Sharma said, “Poonam Pandey’s commitment to her work and her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable. Her demise will continue to remind us of the urgency to prioritise health, particularly in the case of preventable diseases like cervical cancer.”