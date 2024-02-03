Chinmayi Sripaada deletes tweet praising Poonam Pandey for creating cervical cancer awareness

Poonam Pandey's death was announced by her manager on Friday leading to celebs and social media users expressing shock. Her team had also put out a post on Instagram saying Poonam had died due to cervical cancer. However, on Saturday, before Poonam confirmed she was in fact alive and the news was a publicity stunt to create awareness about cervical cancer, singer Chinmayi Sripaada had praised Poonam. Also read: Poonam Pandey says 'I'm alive' day after her team said she died of cervical cancer Chinmayi Sripaada had praised Poonam Pandey in a now-deleted tweet.

What Chinmayi had said about Poonam Pandey

Taking to X, hours after Poonam's death stunt unravelled, Chinmayi had said Poonam helped people by highlighting the critical need for increased awareness and proactive measures against preventable diseases like cervical cancer. She tweeted, "Poonam Pandey was highly criticised, to state it politely, for the way she lived. She showed us to live unabashedly, believe in herself, she exposed the hypocrisy in our fake~puritan drama, and in her passing, the star child she is, has created such an awareness for HPV cancer, making this place better than how she found it."

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

She added, “Thank you for traveling through earth, Poonam. Safe travels and I wish you a kinder Universe, elsewhere. I wish you dont come across humans if you so wish to reincarnate. You deserve better.”

Poonam Pandey's death stunt

On Friday, a post shared by the late actor-model's team on Poonam Pandey's official Instagram account read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

Thereafter, speaking to Hauterrfly.com, Poonam’s manager Nikita Sharma had claimed, “Poonam Pandey’s commitment to her work and her unwavering spirit amidst her health struggles was truly remarkable. Her demise will continue to remind us of the urgency to prioritise health, particularly in the case of preventable diseases like cervical cancer.”

This story has been updated to incorporate Poonam Pandey's latest social media posts that reveal her death announcement to be a stunt.