Rahul Vaidya on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla: 'Won’t say we are good friends'

Rahul Vaidya has said that altercations between Abhinav Shukla and him happened because of Bigg Boss 14's format. He also added in a new interview that after working on Khatron Ke Khiladi, they now exchange greetings, but that's just about it.

Rahul Vaidya, who worked with Abhinav on Bigg Boss, was often seen fighting with him on the show hosted by Salman Khan. They came together again for the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

About the change in their equations, Rahul told a leading daily, "Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are different shows. Abhinav Shukla and I were never on the same page inside the Bigg Boss house, because of the turn of events and situations. That would result in a lot of altercations between us. Khatron Ke Khiladi is about an individual’s capacity and how well one performs in stunts. I would say Abhinav and I have been cordial. Pehle show mein hamaare beech mein bilkul bhi baatcheet nahi thi (we did not talk much on the first show), but today we exchange customary greetings. I won’t say that we are good friends, but we are cordial as colleagues.”

Adding that he is cordial with everyone he works with, the singer said he is "neither close nor hostile with anyone". He also said that he did not bond much with anyone on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 because there is no space for more people in his life. Claiming his life is full of people who genuinely love him, he said, "There is no vacuum of any kind. Mere dil mein sabhi spots (all the spots in my heart) are already taken by people and I am very happy with them. There is no place for more. So, the people I was shooting with were my colleagues. They were nice. I had a great time working with them."

Ever since they started working on the upcoming show in Cape Town, Rahul and Abhinav would often pose together for pictures from the sets.





Nikki Tamboli, who was also a participant on Bigg Boss 14, and will now be seen again on Khatron Ke Khiladi, had also talked about Rahul and Abhinav's bond recently. She told Hindustan Times in an interview, "Things are really good with me, Rahul and Abhinav. Even Rahul and Abhinav are chilling together. Bigg Boss is such a show where you need to pull down others to climb upwards. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different show. It is a fantastic show where you need to encourage each other. Without that you cannot go ahead. The situation is difficult and you need to encourage each other to go ahead. That is how it works."

Also read: Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh to star in SonyLIV's show Rocket Boys

Rahul, alongwith other contestants, returned from the South African capital of Cape Town where he finished shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, on Tuesday. Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul and Mahekk Chahal will also be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.