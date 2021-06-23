Rahul Vaidya’s epic reply to fiancee Disha Parmar when asked why he chopped beard: 'I wanted to look 20'

Singer Rahul Vaidya gave his fiancee actor Disha Parmar an epic reply when she asked him why he chopped his beard. Rahul on Tuesday had conducted a Twitter Ask Me Anything session with his fans and Disha also tweeted her query.

Disha Parmar posed him the question tweeting, "any specific reason why you chopped that beard? #RahulVaidyaSpeaks" followed by unamused and angry face emojis. Rahul Vaidya replied, “Disha .............. beard hi hai phir aa jayegi (it is just beard, will grow back). I wanted to a change in look. N I wanted to look 20 so ... ufff beard meri aur duniya ko takleef (It’s my beard but the world has a problem)."

Disha .............. beard hi hai phir aa jayegi 😅 I wanted to a change in look. N I wanted to look 20 so ... ufff beard meri aur duniya ko takleef 😅🤪 https://t.co/yCHqcYTXAJ — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 22, 2021

Fans also reacted to their tweets. A fan wrote, "U look fab ....love u...bt its bread suit u most..." Another shared and an emoji and said, "Disha you spoke my words with same @rahulvaidya23 bohot sarey girls (many girls) feeling same shaved beard." "What a cute conversation between Rahul bhai and disha bhabhi love you forever bhai," tweeted another fan.

Rahul returned on Tuesday from the South African capital of Cape Town where he finished shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Disha, who had been missing Rahul, had shared their old picture and captioned, "Counting the Days now.. Can you just come back already? #countdownbegins." Replying to her post, Rahul had commented with, “bas aa gaya (almost reached).... 3 2 1” and “soch raha hoon ye show bhi exit kar doon (thinking of exiting this show too).. miss you @dishaparmar.”

Last month, Rahul to had dropped throwback pictures with Disha and captioned the post, "Miss U @dishaparmar." Replying to him, Disha had written, "mee more!" followed by a bunch of sad face and crying emojis.

Rahul will be seen in the adventure reality show along with Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood among others.