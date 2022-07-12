Rahul Vaidya shares pics from Nia Sharma's new Mumbai house, says 'so proud of you dost'. See pics

Singer Rahul Vaidya shared a bunch of pictures on his Instagram handle on Monday. Sharing the pictures, which also featured his close friend Nia Sharma, he congratulated her for buying a new house. He also wrote that he is proud of Nia and that her house is ‘beautiful’. Also Read: Nia Sharma says her break from work isn't voluntary: 'I am still a beggar who needs work, money'

Sharing the photos, Rahul wrote, “Congratulations on your new beautiful warm home Nia! Wish u the best of luck and happiness in the coming years. So proud of you dost.” In the first picture, Nia and Rahul posed for a photo from her balcony.

Nia Sharma commented on Rahul's post, “And it means everything @rahulvaidyarkv. Sweetest Visit.” Music composed Shreyas Puranik commented, “Beautiful house.” One fan said, “Aww you guys are so cute,” another one wrote, “Share more pictures from the house.”

Last year, Nia and Rahul collaborated on a song titled Garbe Ki Raat. Rahul Vaidya sang and composed the song's music, and Rahul Shetty directed the video.

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when Nia was asked about her absence from the screen, as she was last seen in Zee5 show Jamai 2.0 she said that she is a ‘beggar who needs work’. She said, "We are not someone who can take voluntary breaks. I am not in that position, I am still a beggar who needs work, who needs money. I can never say that about work that I need a break. I want work. At the same time, yes, I choose it. I want to wait for the right one. And the waiting can be 6 months long, a year-long, or it can take years too. That is unfortunately a drawback or a pitfall of what we are in. Sometimes, it feels really bad. I feel very very let down at times. But I say no more than yes, so I get it. It's fine, I will get something."

Nia rose to fame after she played the role of Manvi Chaudhary in the Star Plus show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She later gained more popularity after her portrayal of Roshni Patel in Zee TV's Jamai Raja opposite Ravi Dubey. She recently saw the release of her music video Hairaan for singer Javed Ali’s song. Earlier in the year, she had also appeared in the music video for Nikhita Gandhi’s song Phoonk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON