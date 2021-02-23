Rahul Vaidya wraps his 'pawri' with Disha Parmar to meet with Aly Goni. Watch
- Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni's friendship was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 14. Although the show is over, Rahul and Aly's bond remains unaffected.
Soon after his house 'pawri' with fiancee Disha Parmar ended, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya was seen rushing out of his home to meet Aly Goni. The singer and the actor grew close on the reality show.
A paparazzo caught the singer on his way out and asked Rahul if his on-screen bond with Aly would continue off-screen as well. Rahul said he was headed to meet Aly that very moment. Rahul thanked everyone who voted for him on the show.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi says her 'love-lapata' with Abhinav was encouraged by Rubina
The video hit the internet hours after Rahul shared a clip of his 'pawri' at home. The singer joined the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend with Disha, and some family and friends.
The actor also shared a couple of pictures featuring Disha and wrote, "Back to my Direction (Meri Disha)."
Aly's girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin recently quipped that Rahul 'snatched' Aly from her. "Rahul ne isko mujhse cheen liya hai! Rahul ka zyada gehra ho gaya aur mujhe bahut akelapan mehsoos hota hai aajkal. Aur Rahul se bahut jalan bhi hoti hai. Aly ko cheen liya, Aly ko neend nahi aa rahi Rahul ke bina. Chat kar raha hai, kissiyan bhej raha hai. Dono baby ban gaye hain ek dusre ke, ye kya ho raha hai? (Rahul has snatched him from me. His friendship with Rahul is stronger. I am feeling lonely and also jealous of Rahul. Aly cannot sleep without talking to him, they have been chatting, sending kisses to each other. They call each other baby. What is happening)?" she joked during the couple's Instagram live.
Aly has promised fans that he will host an Instagram live with Rahul soon. Aly and Jasmin headed to Jammu on Tuesday.
