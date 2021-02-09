Rajeev Bhardwaj: We are here to entertain our fans…

Theatre artiste, actor, anchor, Rajeev Bhardwaj feels that the love and recognition his characters have garnered over the years is his biggest reward.

The Meerut born performer has been part of a number of films like ‘Mulk’,‘Super Nani’, ‘Lupt,’ ‘Traffic Signal’, and shows like ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap’, ‘Chandragupta Maurya’ and ‘Kulfi Kumaar’.

“When my audiences praise my choice of roles and subjects it makes me content. It’s so rewarding to receive love and recognition from viewers. Many of my characters like the one I played in ‘Kulfi…’ made me find fans abroad. Actually, this is what we actors work for: to entertain our fans and to get love in return,” said the ‘Devon ke Dev…Mahadev’ actor during a recent visit to Dehradun.

Bhardwaj is a qualified computer engineer who left his corporate job to try his luck in acting. Talking about his journey, he said, “After being in the corporate world for a couple of years, I decided to enter the entertainment field, though becoming a professional actor was never in my mind. I started as a dubbing artist then a radio jockey and entered the TV industry with the hit daily ‘CID’ and then numerous mythological shows happened along with theatre and films.”

Currently he is being seen as Laali Rani on TV. Bhardwaj said it was truly challenging to play the role of a man who loves to dress up like a woman. “When I was offered this role for the show ‘Aye Mere Humsafar,’ I was in two minds but when I accepted it, I fell in love with the character. And trust me, my respect and admiration for women has grown manifold,” said Bhardwaj, who will also be seen doing an army officer’s role for a web series.