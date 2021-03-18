IND USA
Rakhi Swant was a finalist on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child

  • Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:46 PM IST

Actor Rakhi Sawant is known for her provocative ways. Be it when she speaks or as we saw in Bigg Boss 14, the manner in which she behaves. She also has a vulnerable side as viewers of the show found out. Revealing her innocent and cute side, the actor has shared some rather cute pictures from her childhood.

Sharing the pictures, she had written: "Childhood journey till now I’m so happy I have seen ups and downs in and life so happy please comment on my childhood pictures." The pictures got a lot of love from her industry colleagues. Jasleen Matharu said: "Awwww." Celina Jaitly dropped a number of emojis to express her love for the pictures. Sofia Hayat said "beautiful" while Bandgi Kalra wrote "hottest".


One of the pictures from when she was but a baby. Another one was where Rakhi, barely three perhaps, is seen sitting wearing an orange coloured blouse. She had long hair left flowing freely. She also posted a picture, perhaps from her collage days.

Her fans were delighted to see her; one said: "Wow beautiful like always." Another said: "Lovely all pic." A fan said: "Wonderful is it u madam."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter can't get over how distractingly big her fake mole is

While inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rakhi had emerged as an entertainer - her antics had the contestants laughing out loud. But her tender and helpless moments too helped her connect with her audience. She had been overwhelmed with emotions and had cried while speaking of her mother Jaya's cancer treatment and about her marriage with Ritesh.

She was one of the finalists on the show but had chosen to walk away with money instead of fighting it out till the end. Her first post after coming out of the house was on her mother. Rakhi also mentioned how Salman Khan has promised all help for her mother's cancer treatment and how she would remained indebted to him.

rakhi sawant bigg boss 14 salman khan + 1 more

