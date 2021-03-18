Rakhi Sawant is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child
- Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.
Actor Rakhi Sawant is known for her provocative ways. Be it when she speaks or as we saw in Bigg Boss 14, the manner in which she behaves. She also has a vulnerable side as viewers of the show found out. Revealing her innocent and cute side, the actor has shared some rather cute pictures from her childhood.
Sharing the pictures, she had written: "Childhood journey till now I’m so happy I have seen ups and downs in and life so happy please comment on my childhood pictures." The pictures got a lot of love from her industry colleagues. Jasleen Matharu said: "Awwww." Celina Jaitly dropped a number of emojis to express her love for the pictures. Sofia Hayat said "beautiful" while Bandgi Kalra wrote "hottest".
One of the pictures from when she was but a baby. Another one was where Rakhi, barely three perhaps, is seen sitting wearing an orange coloured blouse. She had long hair left flowing freely. She also posted a picture, perhaps from her collage days.
Her fans were delighted to see her; one said: "Wow beautiful like always." Another said: "Lovely all pic." A fan said: "Wonderful is it u madam."
Also read: Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter can't get over how distractingly big her fake mole is
While inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rakhi had emerged as an entertainer - her antics had the contestants laughing out loud. But her tender and helpless moments too helped her connect with her audience. She had been overwhelmed with emotions and had cried while speaking of her mother Jaya's cancer treatment and about her marriage with Ritesh.
She was one of the finalists on the show but had chosen to walk away with money instead of fighting it out till the end. Her first post after coming out of the house was on her mother. Rakhi also mentioned how Salman Khan has promised all help for her mother's cancer treatment and how she would remained indebted to him.
Rakhi is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child
- Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.
Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life
- Former US first lady Michelle Obama was too savvy for Jimmy Kimmel when he interviewed her for Michele's upcoming show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi. See here.
OTT can change the game for young actors: Aditi Sharma
Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video
- Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out. Watch it here
Teejay Sidhu, her newborn are mirror images in this pic from when she was born
- Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
Abhinav can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait
- Abhinav Shukla participated in a round of rapid-fire where he revealed that he can never be friends with Rahul Vaidya but confessed one quality he admires about the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up.
Gauahar Khan shares late dad's pic: 'You are in a better place'
- Gauahar Khan, who has been banned from working for the next 2 months and is facing an FIR for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms, shares a note about her late dad.
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's perfect Maldives holiday
Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'
- Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.
Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
- Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
Gauahar Khan banned from working for 60 days for violating Covid-19 norms
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics
- Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.
Rakhi takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing
- Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.