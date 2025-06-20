Ram Kapoor addresses rumoured fallout with Ekta Kapoor: 'She can say whatever she wants to’

Ram on rift with Ekta

Ram opened up about the much-discussed fallout with producer Ekta Kapoor during an interview with NDTV. Ram chose not to fuel the fire, opting for silence instead of publicly discussing the rift with Ekta, and refrained from making any negative comments about her. Ram has worked with Ekta on shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se.

He said, “She can say whatever she wants to, but I will not say a word. Because at the end of the day, she gave me what no one gave me. She believed in me when nobody else did. And for that, I will always be grateful. She has the right to say whatever she wants to about me till the end of my career.”

The actor also addressed his wife Gautami's cryptic post, calling it a playful banter. Gautami had seemingly responded by taking a dig at Ekta's comments about Ram's weight loss.

In the interview, Ram said, “My wife knows where I stand. It was all in good fun...You cannot forget what someone has done for you.”

What do we know about the rumoured rift

The rift started when Ram suggested in an interview that Ekta had to deal with the aftermath of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s romantic scenes. Ekta fired back on social media, saying, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up. False information and skewed stories can only last till I talk. But there is dignity in silence”.

In another apparent jibe at Ram’s physical transformation, Ekta posted a video joking about weight loss and body image, referencing the show title: “Hum bade hi acche lagte hain”.

What’s next for Ram

Ram, who has been in the news for his drastic weight loss, will next be seen in a detective show, Mistry. It will be out on JioHotstar on June 27. Produced by Banijay Asia in association with Universal International Studios and directed by Rishab Seth, Mistry is the Indian adaptation of the multi-award-winning US series Monk. The star cast includes Mona Singh as the fearless ACP Sehmat Siddiqui. Shikha Talsania, and Kshitish Date.