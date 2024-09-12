Ram Kapoor says he has no plans to make a comeback on TV: ‘You get stuck doing the same role’

Ram Kapoor shot to fame with his work on the television show Bade Achche Lagte Hain. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next release Yudhra. Speaking with Pinkvilla in a new interview, Ram shared that he has no wish to make a comeback to Television. The actor shared that he is ‘enjoying’ doing work where the projects he's doing are ‘completely different’ from each other. (Also read: Yudhra trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi plays a man with anger issues on a mission; Malavika Mohanan his lover. Watch) Ram Kapoor will be seen next in Yudhra.(Hindustan Times)

What Ram said

During the interview, when Ram was asked whether he has plans to return to TV, he said, "At the moment, no, I do not. Because when you are lucky enough to do successful television shows like I was when each show lasted three or four years. If you want to do well in television and you want to have a successful show, then you get stuck doing the same role for three or four years."

‘Going back to television is very difficult’

He talked about his current work and said, “But now, since I have been accepted as a good and strong actor in OTT and in films, I am getting a wide variety of roles every year. I am doing several different projects that are so different from each other, so now, going back to one role for years is something that I cannot even imagine doing. I'm literally enjoying a space where every project of mine is completely different from the others, so now, going back to television is very difficult.”

Ram has acted in a few films in his career, including Karthik Calling Karthik, Agent Vinod, Student of the Year and Udaan. Yudhra also stars Malvika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal. It releases in theatres on September 20.