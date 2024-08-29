Yudhra trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi plays a man with anger issues on a mission; Malavika Mohanan his lover. Watch

Yudhra trailer: The trailer for Ravi Udyawar’s Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan-starrer Yudhra, dropped on Thursday. The film, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, sees Siddhant play a man with anger issues who’s sent on a mission. (Also Read: Malavika Mohanan speaks out on the safety of women, says she feels ‘helpless’: It is a patriarchal mindset) Yudhra trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan in stills from the film.

Yudhra trailer

The trailer begins with Siddhant’s character, Yudhra, narrating a story before he dies. He says that his tale has a connection to the Mahabharat, except he’s not Abhimanyu, he’s his father Arjun. He’s shown working in a factory and being violent with his co-workers, crushing one of their hands in a machine. We’re told that he has anger issues with his girlfriend Nikhat, Malavika Mohanan, asking him to control his temper for her.

He seems to have a dark past, with someone alluding that his father was the same. Soon, Yudhra is asked to take down a drug mafia, and several other characters are introduced. He says this is not the first time he has almost died. Yudhra also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Raghav Juyal and Shilpa Shukla. The film will be released in theatres on September 20.

Sharing the film’s trailer on their Instagram, Siddhant and Malavika wrote, “Death is his companion, revenge is his motive and redemption, his only escape. Witness the world of Yudhra! #YudhraTrailer Out Now.”

About Yudhra

Recently, the filmmakers also released Siddhant and Malavika’s character posters from the film. In her poster, Malavika could be seen wearing a black top and matching pants while looking sharply at the camera. Siddhant can be seen decked up in a suit and smoking in a swag by giving intense expressions.

While making the release date announcement, Farhan also shared more posters on his social media. Full of anger with a lollypop in one hand and a gun in another. Siddhant's shirt and hands have blood stains.The second poster adds to the intrigue, featuring the pairing of Siddhant and Malavika, both looking intense while covered in blood.

Siddhant underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to prepare for his action-heavy role. The film marks Malavika's foray into Hindi cinema.

With inputs from ANI