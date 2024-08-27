Malavika Mohanan speaks out on the safety of women, says she feels ‘helpless’: It is a patriarchal mindset

Malavika Mohanan recently commented on the social challenges experienced by women in society. She shared her thoughts on the women's safety post the rape-murder incident involving a trainee doctor in Kolkata. In an interview with India Today, Malavika highlighted the importance of addressing the mindset as a way to tackle the root causes of such incidents. (Also read: Nani says Hema Committee report is bothering him; he's ‘scared to scroll’ online: Situation was much better 20 year ago) Malavika Mohanan reacted to growing violence against women.

Malavika Mohanan reacts to violence against women

Malavika, when asked about the incidents of violence and harassment against women, stated that, “It broke my heart because I remember we were in the middle of promotions, and here I am talking about female empowerment and about having played a character who's standing up for herself, who's fighting for herself, and then this happened. I was so shaken because I'm just like, it's such a large conversation.”

She also said, “How do we get to the root of this and just stop it? It makes you feel helpless. It makes you feel like, 'how, where?' It happens all the time. It's the mindset. It's a patriarchal mindset. Actually, it's not just a patriarchal mindset; it's not just blaming men, it's blaming the mindset. A lot of women are privy to that mindset as well. So attacking that, getting to the root of that, and just... I have a lot to say. I could go on.”

Malavika Mohanan's acting career

Malavika made her acting debut with the Malayalam romantic-drama Pattam Pole. Her first Bollywood film was Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. The actor played the role of Ishaan Khatter's sister in the movie. She also worked in films such as Petta, Master, Maaran and Christy.

Thangalaan Hindi version release

Malavika's recent Tamil epic action-thriller Thangalaan is set to re-release in its Hindi dubbed version. The Pa Ranjith directorial features Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, Hari Krishnan and Sampath Ram in pivotal characters. The Hindi version will release on September 6.