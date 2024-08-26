Malavika Mohanan says Prabhas hasn't ‘changed one bit’ after the success of Kalki 2898 AD

Actor Malavika Mohanan will soon debut in Telugu with director Maruthi’s horror-comedy film The Raja Saab. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about her co-star Prabhas and how the success of Kalki 2898 AD hasn’t ‘changed him one bit’. (Also Read: Malavika Mohanan suffered sunburns, rode a buffalo for Vikram’s Thangalaan: ‘I visited at least five doctors’) Malavika Mohanan and Prabhas will soon share the screen in The Raja Saab.

Malavika Mohanan on Prabhas

Malavika spoke highly of Prabhas, stating that she began shooting with him much before Kalki 2898 AD was released. She said, “I began working with Prabhas on Raja Saab well before Kalki was released. Even back then, he was incredibly humble, and that hasn't changed one bit. After the success of Kalki, he’s still the same down-to-earth person, just even more happy and excited about his work.”

Malavika shared that Prabhas’ energy has only amplified post the film’s success and that debuting in Telugu with his film feels ‘special’. “The energy he brings to the set is infectious, and it’s only amplified post-Kalki. He’s very welcoming, and working with him has made my entry into the Telugu industry truly special. The entire team has been supportive, and we've shared many laughs on set, which I believe will shine through in the film,” she said.

The Raja Saab also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. It will be released on April 10, 2025.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Set in a dystopian future where the river Ganga has dried up and Kasi remains the last standing city in India, it tells the story of a bounty hunter called Bhairava and his AI droid sidekick BU-JZ-1 aka Bujji, voiced by Keerthy Suresh.

He crosses paths with Ashwatthama and a pregnant test subject from the complex on the run named SU-M80 aka Sumathi. The leader of the Complex, where the rich reside, wants her back to extract a serum from her. The film, which also taps into Mahabharata, will have a sequel that is yet to go on floors. Kalki 2898 AD earned more than ₹1100 crore at the box office.