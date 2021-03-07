Rannvijay Singha wishes wife Prianka on her birthday: 'This year is another special one my baby mama'

MTV host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to wish wife Prianka Singha on her birthday on Sunday. He mentioned how he was missing her.

Sharing a cute picture of them together, he wrote: "Happy birthday my love.. @priankasingha . May you have a very happy and healthy year! This year is another special one my #babymama ,I’m looking forward to seeing you soon and celebrating every single second that we are together.. miss u loads."

The picture has the couple holding each other and lovingly looking at each other. Nikhil Chinapa and Prince Narula wished Prianka as well. Nikhil wrote: "Happy birthday Prianka!! Have a lovely day and lots of cake!" Prince said: "Happy birthday bhabi."

Earlier in March, he had announced Prianka's second pregnancy with an adorable post featuring their daughter Kainaat. He wrote: "Missing the three of you so much... #satnamwaheguru @priankasingha @singhakainaat." Both Rannvijay and Kainaat had their hand on Prianka's baby bump.

A host of his friends from the industry had congratulated him on the occasion. Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Lauren Gottlieb, singer Kanika Kapoor and Ragha Ram had dropped messages in the comments box. Rannvijay will be seen hosting MTV's Splitsvilla13, which starts on March 6.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort

Rannvijay has had a successful career on television and has often spoken about his family's close association with the Indian Army. Speaking about living in an Army bubble, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview: “There was no bhed-bhaav, it was the most secular place, until I didn’t get out of the Army bubble. My dad was a Sikh, in the Rajputana Rifles. We would celebrate Christmas, Eid, Holi, Gurpurab, everything. We would be excited and go out with friends to a Christmas lunch here, for kheer. There was no inequality. When we would go out to play in the evenings, it wasn’t as if the girls would play with dolls and the guys football,, everyone would tough it out. We were brought up in a way, with chivalry, honour. It’s not something to be taught.”









SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON