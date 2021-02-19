Rashami Desai talks about being unlucky in love twice, credits Salman Khan for her not being ‘in a bad state’

Rashami Desai opened up about her two failed relationships and how, the second time around, Salman Khan was a huge source of strength for her. She was previously married to Nandish Sandhu but they got divorced in 2016. She was then in a relationship with Arhaan Khan but things soured between them on Bigg Boss 13 when she found out that he had a son from a previous marriage that he had not told her about.

In an interview, Rashami said that while she realised her problems with Nandish soon enough, it took much longer with Arhaan. She added that she is ‘blessed that everything got exposed in the public domain’.

“The first time out (marriage), I was shaken up very badly. I had got involved and taken a big step (marriage) in my life rather quickly. But I soon realised that it was better to move out from it. If two people stay in a relationship despite the fact that they don't get along, it ends up hindering their growth and both of them get suppressed. And I came out of my marriage very respectfully,” she told ETimes TV.

Rashami said that it took her much longer to accept that things were not going the way she wanted with Arhaan. According to her, it was a good thing that everything played out on national television.

“It was a tough time no doubt as I wondered what to do next which is natural if one's support system comes crashing down. One then doesn't have the clarity ahead; the future plans lie dashed to the ground. I felt I was in a place where most people looked at their advantage. But the good thing was that I never spoke bad about anybody,” she said.

Rashami gave Salman and some of her friends credit for not letting her break. “If it hadn't been for Salman Khan sir and a few friends, I would have been in a bad state. A lot of people may have had their judgment or perception about me and I have no complaints about that,” she said.

Salman was the one who made Rashami aware of Arhaan’s child and took him to task for hiding it from her. Rashami decided to break up with Arhaan while she was still on Bigg Boss 13.