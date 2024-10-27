Remember Bigg Boss, Roadies winner Ashutosh Kaushik? Quit showbiz after series of controversies, now runs dhabas in UP

It was a different time for reality TV back in 2007-08. For one, there was more reality and drama, and the contestants were largely unfiltered. Secondly, there were fewer shows in India, and the concept of reality TV stars was unheard of. If one points out some of the early stars from the genre, Ashutosh Kaushik's name is always in the top few. The boy from Saharanpur became a sensation winning two big reality shows back-to-back before it all came crashing down for him. (Also read: Ashutosh Kaushik: I got too much, too soon in life and couldn’t cash it) Ashutosh Kaushik was the first non-celeb winner of Bigg Boss

Ashutosh Kaushik's rise to fame

In 2007, Ashutosh, a 25-year-old adventure enthusiast, participated in the fifth season of MTV Roadies and emerged as the clear frontrunner early on. His unfiltered, raw attitude made him a clear fan favourite, and he easily won the season. The next year, he participated in Bigg Boss season 2. Despite the presence of celebs like Monica Bedi, Rahul Mahajan, and Payal Rohatgi, Ashutosh held his own and became the first non-celeb winner of the popular reality show. This was his zenith, but unfortunately, the only way was down.

Ashutosh Kaushik won MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss back-to-back

Ashutosh Kaushik's chequered career

In 2009, Ashutosh was arrested for riding a motorbike under the influence of alcohol. After a trial, he was found guilty and sentenced to one day in prison. The reality star turned actor soon after, doing small roles in films like Laal Rang, Zila Ghaziabad, and Shortcut Romeo. However, none of the films were successful, and his performances were not noticed either. In an interview with Indiatimes years later, Ashutosh admitted he could not ‘handle’ the fame, so he chose to exit showbiz.

Ashutosh Kaushik today

In 2021, Ashutosh tried to utilise a new legislation called 'right to be forgotten’, moving the court to remove some negative news stories about him online. “As I stated in my petition, despite my success on the silver screen, I have been suffering psychological pain for my diminutive acts that were erroneously committed a decade ago,” he told Bombay Times. As of 2024, the 43-year-old is living in Saharanpur and runs a chain of dhabas, a business venture that has been quite successful.