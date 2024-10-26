Roadies winner Ashutosh Kaushik recalls his clash with Raghu Ram: 'Not here to listen to your abuses'

Ashutosh Kaushik recently spoke about the tension between him and Raghu Ram during Roadies 5.0. The reality show winner shared that he warned Raghu against using abusive language when addressing him. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Ashutosh stated that he told the Roadies judge that he might resort to using foul language himself due to Raghu's inappropriate behaviour. (Also read: Ashutosh Kaushik says he lost out on marriage proposals due to his videos: ‘Ladki wale dekh lete the’) Ashutosh Kaushik recently revealed about his clash with Raghu Ram on Roadies 5.0.

Ashutosh Kaushik on his clash with Raghu Ram

Ashutosh, while speaking about his clash with Raghu during one of the tasks, said, “Usne kaha, ‘Tujhse task nahi hua.’ Maine kaha, ‘Kya Sachin Tendulkar hai jo zero pe out ho gaya? Aur aisa hai main yaha teri gaaliya sunne to aaya nahi. La humara thaila de, hum to apne ghar chal rahe hain. Teri izzat tab tak hai jab tak hum tujhe gaaliya nahi dete. Agar humne deni shuru kar di to fir kya karega? Main teri gaaliyan sunne aaya hi nahi. Task karne aaya hoon. Har ek thodi ho jayega mujhse bhi. Tu karke dikha de (He said, ‘You could not perform the task.’ I said, ‘Am I Sachin Tendulkar that I got clean-bold at zero? And the thing is I am not here to listen to anyone's abuses. Give me my bag, I will go back to my home. You are respected till the time I do not abuse you. If I start abusing you, then what are you going to do? I am not here to listen to your abuses at all. I am here to do the task. I cannot perform all the tasks. You show me if you can do them).’”

Ashutosh Kaushik's film and television career

Ashutosh was also seen in MTV Roadies Season 8. He later won Bigg Boss Season 2 in 2008, hosted by Shilpa Shetty. Ashutosh has featured in Hindi films such as Kismat Love Paisa Dilli (2012), Shortcut Romeo (2013), Zila Ghaziabad (2013) and Laal Rang (2016).