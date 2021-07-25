When Amar Upadhyay vowed never to see Ashutosh Kaushik's face after fight: 'If you can’t handle your drink...'

Ashutosh Kaushik, winner of reality shows MTV Roadies 5.0 in 2007 and the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking to remove certain posts, videos and articles written about him on the internet. He wishes to avail his 'Right to be Forgotten'.

In a recent interview, Ashutosh Kaushik revealed how it had become difficult for him to forget his past -- including an incident where he got involved in a drunken brawl at the Delhi airport with television actor Amar Upadhayay -- even when seeking wedding matches for himself. He said people would find old videos of him and form unfavourable opinions about him.

During the said drunken brawl, Ashutosh had allegedly harassed passengers, flight crew, security officials and even swore at Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star Amar. After the fight, Amar had said he would never see Ashutosh's face again.

"I never want to see his face again. Who is he to abuse me or anyone else and give gaalis (swear)? I told him, ‘If you can’t handle your drink, then don’t drink.’ I was tired, the flight was delayed and I simply wanted to go home. So dealing with a drunk man became a nightmare. I came close to losing control many times but I didn’t want to get into a mess," he had said in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Amar said Ashutosh attacked him for no reason. "He was the last person to enter the flight and behaved like he owned it, asking people if they were comfortable. Soon the crew realised he was drunk, and I even told the ground staff, that if he boards this flight, people will beat him up, if not, at least I will," he said.

Speaking to leading daily, Ashutosh said about the videos, "Kahin se shadi ka rishta aata tha, toh ladki wale dekh lete the, and they would wonder ‘isse shadi karenge apni ladki ki?’. Koi rishte wale aaye, unhone internet pe search kiya (I would get marriage proposals and then the girls’ families would find the videos and have second thoughts about me. They would look me up online), they would find those videos and ask us about them."