Rohit Shetty, Farhan Akhtar on spending time with jawans for Mission Frontline: ‘Proud and honoured’

Filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Farhan Akhtar will soon be together in one frame. The two will be seen headlining Discovery+ show, Mission Frontline.

The action-packed episodes will see Farhan and Rohit spending a day with the Rashtriya Rifle soldiers and J&K Police's Special Operations Group in Srinagar respectively.

Talking about the series, Rohit has called it “An experience that I cannot explain even through the best of phrases.” He further adds, “People often associate me with action, but 'true action' is what these police officers personify. Given the high-tension area, leaving for duty each morning, and hoping for the family to be safe by the time you get back requires a lot of courage. I'm moved by their undying spirit.”

Rohit also shared the promo of the show on Instagram and captioned it, “Proud and honoured to serve with the #SOG - ( Special Operations Group ) Commandos J&K Police, Kashmir. Watch the real and raw experience, 20th January onwards on #MissionFrontline only on @discoveryplusin.”

Actor Shilpa Shetty replied to Rohit's post and commented, “Wow! So cool @itsrohitshetty #respect.” Comedian Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “Whoa.” One fan said, “Proud to be an Indian. Lots of respect for you sir.” While another one said, “Fantastic sir.”

Farhan also shared his experience and said, “If I could express the feeling in one word, it would be humbling for me. Back when we were filming Lakshya, we went up close and personal with the lives of our jawans, but stepping into their shoes and experiencing the hardships they go through on-ground is a life-changing experience.”

Read More: Javed Akhtar turns 77: Farhan Akhtar calls his father 'thoughtful, curious', Zoya Akhtar says he's a 'forever cowboy'

He added, "It was extremely difficult for me to get trained in such tough terrains and weather conditions, but their support and encouragement made it possible."

Mission Frontline will premiere on Discovery+ from January 20, 2022 onwards.